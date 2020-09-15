Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Rugby League

LIVESTREAM: Schoolboy league grand finals

by Andrew Dawson
15th Sep 2020 5:59 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

The Brisbane Broncos sponsored Old Boys Shield, Renouf Shield and Hancock Shield schoolboy rugby league grand finals will be livestreamed today on this website.

Marsden SHS will be in the Old Boys (year 7), Renouf Shield (year 8) and Hancock Shield (year 9) grand finals against Keebra Park SHS and PBC SHS.

Subscribe now to view all the livestreaming sporting events, while also unlocking access to the best News services around the country.

 

TODAY'S LIVESTREAM

1.30pm: Old Boys

Marsden SHS v Keebra Park SHS

2.45pm:

Renouf Marsden SHS v Palm Beach Currumbin SHS

4.00pm:

Hancock Marsden SHS v Palm Beach Currumbin SHS

 

Originally published as LIVESTREAM: Schoolboy league grand finals

brisbane broncos old boys shield hancock shield livestream renouf shield rugby league

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        HORROR FATALITY: Elderly man killed in Wood St crash

        Premium Content HORROR FATALITY: Elderly man killed in Wood St crash

        Breaking Warwick police reveal what caused this afternoon's road tragedy.

        NAMED: Warwick’s convicted sex offenders

        Premium Content NAMED: Warwick’s convicted sex offenders

        News Each year, a number of horrific sex crimes are committed in Warwick. Here is a list...

        REVEALED: Warwick’s alarming roadkill total

        Premium Content REVEALED: Warwick’s alarming roadkill total

        Rural Region’s roads continue to be a concern, according to animal conservationists and...

        New council CEO reveals vision, hopes and priorities

        Premium Content New council CEO reveals vision, hopes and priorities

        Council News How fresh face intends to bring back transparency to council: