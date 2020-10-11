Menu
The SEQ AFL Footy’s grand final weekend reaches its peak today with another eight deciders to be livestreamed.
AFL

LIVESTREAM: SEQ AFL Footy’s grand finals today

by Andrew Dawson
11th Oct 2020 7:28 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

The SEQ AFL Footy's grand final weekend reaches its peak today with another eight deciders to be livestreamed on this website. 

Watch from the first bounce this morning at 8.30am between Morningside and Springwood, then watch the Pumas, Panthers, Sandgate Hawks, Jindalee Jags, Mt Gravatt, Wests Juniors, Wilston Grange, Victoria Point, Redcliffe Calamvale and Beenleigh lock horns in grand finals live from the Yeronga Devils AFC.

Today's grand finals follow a bumper 48 hours of action and caps a record breaking season for AFLQ in terms of junior participation.

LIVESTREAM SCHEDULE

SEQ FINALS

Sunday, Field 2

8.30am: Under 15 girls Morningside v Springwood

10.15am: Under 15 girls Sandgate v Jindalee

Noon: Under 17 girls Mt Gravatt v Wests Juniors

1.45pm: Under 17 girls Wilston Grange v Victoria Point Buzza

Sunday, Field 1

9am: Under 16 Mt Gravatt White v Morningside Red

10.45am: Under 16 Sandgate v Redcliffe

12.30pm: Beenleigh v Calamvale

2.15pm: Morningside v Mt Gravatt Blue

