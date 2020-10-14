Menu
LIVESTREAM: Watch Mundingburra candidates debate

14th Oct 2020 11:17 AM
The Mundingburra Sky News debate will go ahead without one candidate who was badly injured in a motorcycle crash.

Clive Palmer's nephew Martin Brewster is awaiting surgery after crashing his motorcycle during a ride out with mates in Longreach last week.

United Australia Party Mundingburra candidate and Clive Palmer's nephew Martin Brewster, pictured here in hospital after crashing his motorcycle in Longreach on October 5, 2020. Picture: Supplied
United Australia Party Mundingburra candidate and Clive Palmer's nephew Martin Brewster, pictured here in hospital after crashing his motorcycle in Longreach on October 5, 2020. Picture: Supplied

 

Mr Brewster has broken four ribs in six places, his leg above his knee and his ankle.

In today's Sky News debate, hosted by Peter Gleeson, Labor's Les Walker, LNP's Glenn Doyle and Katter's Australian Party's Alannah Tomlinson will have their say on Mundingburra's pressing issues.

Crime, jobs and the economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic will be hot topics.

Candidates will get to make a one minute opening pitch followed by the questions.

They will also make a 30 second final pitch.

The debate is held in conjunction with this website, which is hosting a number of similar events in the lead up to polling day.

The debate will be livestreamed at 12pm today.

