Living and selling the dream in Warwick

A TOUCH OF WARWICK - Southern Downs Realty

Ben Lubben

I STARTED with Southern Downs Realty the day it opened, that was about four years ago now.

Brent and I are the two remaining from that first day.

I'm a sales consultant here and also designated IT guy in the office.

Before that I was a sales rep at The Bolt Place.

That business was owned by my grandfather-in-law and when he sold up I stayed on when it became Warwick Industrial Supplies.

A famous quote goes, "If you're upright and have a heartbeat, you can get into real estate”.

It's not hard to get into but it is a tough job to be consistent at.

It's an emotional job - you're selling someone's life's work or most valuable possession so you get to see the best and worst of people.

I've been lucky to have success and I love my job, especially getting to meet so many different people from all walks of life.

Tiffany Cruice

I'VE been working here for about three and a half years now as a sales consultant.

Prior to working here I was a property manager at LJ Hooker, which was my step into the real estate profession.

I had been a qualified hairdresser but really wanted something different.

I certainly had no intentions of working in real estate but when I saw that job advertised, I jumped at the opportunity.

I haven't looked back since.

It was a risk to go from property management into sales and I considered it long and hard before jumping in.

It's been rewarding and I love the direction I've taken.

Shelby Kinlyside

I'M A property manager here at Southern Downs Realty and have been working here for more than three years.

I deal with property owners, tenants and creditors.

I sort out any property issues, process applications and rent out properties.

I also go to appraisals - when someone wants to rent their property out I go and advise how much they should charge for rental and that kind of thing.

Everyday is different, I don't think you could ever know everything about property management, it's always changing.

We have 13 staff here - it's a great team. Lots of fun to work with.

Rob Doro

I STARTED with Southern Downs Realty in February this year as a sales consultant.

I've been working in sales for a lot of years, as a territory and branch manager in the rural sector.

This position gave me the opportunity to get off the road and return to Warwick, where I was born and bred.

I focus on rural sales here but also look after residential sales as well.

It is quite different to what I've done in the past.

I enjoy the personal aspects of selling and I really enjoying selling property.

Great bunch of people here, and all very professional and genuine.