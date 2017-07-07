20°
News

Living and selling the dream in Warwick

Jonno Colfs
| 7th Jul 2017 4:00 PM
SALES TEAM: Ben Lubben, Tiffany Cruice, Shelby Kinlyside and Rob Doro.
SALES TEAM: Ben Lubben, Tiffany Cruice, Shelby Kinlyside and Rob Doro. Jonno Colfs

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

A TOUCH OF WARWICK - Southern Downs Realty

Ben Lubben

I STARTED with Southern Downs Realty the day it opened, that was about four years ago now.

Brent and I are the two remaining from that first day.

I'm a sales consultant here and also designated IT guy in the office.

Before that I was a sales rep at The Bolt Place.

That business was owned by my grandfather-in-law and when he sold up I stayed on when it became Warwick Industrial Supplies.

A famous quote goes, "If you're upright and have a heartbeat, you can get into real estate”.

It's not hard to get into but it is a tough job to be consistent at.

It's an emotional job - you're selling someone's life's work or most valuable possession so you get to see the best and worst of people.

I've been lucky to have success and I love my job, especially getting to meet so many different people from all walks of life.

Tiffany Cruice

I'VE been working here for about three and a half years now as a sales consultant.

Prior to working here I was a property manager at LJ Hooker, which was my step into the real estate profession.

I had been a qualified hairdresser but really wanted something different.

I certainly had no intentions of working in real estate but when I saw that job advertised, I jumped at the opportunity.

I haven't looked back since.

It was a risk to go from property management into sales and I considered it long and hard before jumping in.

It's been rewarding and I love the direction I've taken.

Shelby Kinlyside

I'M A property manager here at Southern Downs Realty and have been working here for more than three years.

I deal with property owners, tenants and creditors.

I sort out any property issues, process applications and rent out properties.

I also go to appraisals - when someone wants to rent their property out I go and advise how much they should charge for rental and that kind of thing.

Everyday is different, I don't think you could ever know everything about property management, it's always changing.

We have 13 staff here - it's a great team. Lots of fun to work with.

Rob Doro

I STARTED with Southern Downs Realty in February this year as a sales consultant.

I've been working in sales for a lot of years, as a territory and branch manager in the rural sector.

This position gave me the opportunity to get off the road and return to Warwick, where I was born and bred.

I focus on rural sales here but also look after residential sales as well.

It is quite different to what I've done in the past.

I enjoy the personal aspects of selling and I really enjoying selling property.

Great bunch of people here, and all very professional and genuine.

Warwick Daily News

Topics:  southern downs realty warwick business warwick people

Fitzroy St shut until September

Fitzroy St shut until September

Initially estimated to be reopened in June, the CBD street will remain closed to public vehicles as development at Rose City Shoppingworld continues

5 craft projects for children

CRAFTY CREATIONS: A few special bits and bobs can be turned into creative sensations with just a bit of imagination.

Scrapbooking, bracelet making and more fun activities

Tourists take in rodeo city

RODEO ACTION: A bull rider demonstrating the art of rodeo for Rochedale Probus Club members at Warwick's Australian Rodeo Heritage Centre.

Visitors take in bucking bull action in Warwick

JOBS JOBS JOBS: 10 jobs available in Warwick right now

Jobs.

Looking for work? Here are 10 opportunities available right now

Local Partners

Community united at church for Elders morning tea

The traditional Elders morning tea event brings the Warwick community together to support NAIDOC week.

Mini-golf proposal a concern to existing business

Sandra and Craig Williams have owned and operated the Granite Belt Maze for 12 years.

Plans for mini-golf in Warwick concern local business owners

8 events to check out this weekend on the Southern Downs

CELEBRATIONS: Head along to NAIDOC week activities at the Redbacks Clubhouse tomorrow.

Clear the schedule, here's 8 great events to get stuck into

Holiday fun times at Uber Markets

JUMP UP: Krystal Peterson getting ready to go on the Uber Markets jumping castle.

School holidays are almost done but there's one more event to get to

Jumpers and Jazz event to spotlight talents

VIRTUOSO: Cellist Louise King will be performing at Jumpers and Jazz.

Master cellist celebrates musical diversity

Amy Schumer posts full-on photo for 'National Bikini Day'

Schumer’s devoted fanbase responded positively to her no-f***s-given approach to National Bikini Day.

Karl’s been threatening to leave Today for years

Ben Fordham's farewell from Today show in 2014.

BEN Fordham reveals that Karl Stefanovic’s been threatening to walk.

Reynolds’ hilarious response to heartbroken fan

Reynolds had the perfect response for a fan whose boyfriend left her heartbroken.

Ryan Reynolds sticks up for heartbroken fan after break-up.

Dessert gamble leaves MasterChef judges ‘bamboozled’

Callan Smith has left MasterChef after a ‘bonkers’ dessert.

Callan Smith eliminated after plating “bonkers” sushi dessert.

Nine confirms: McLeod's Daughters reunion is possible

The way they were: Banas with McLeod’s Daughters co-stars Simmone Jade Mackinnon, Abi Tucker, Doris Younane and Gillian Elexy in 2007.

“Watch this space ...”

Seinfeld: What you never knew about the hit show

Cast of Seinfeld: Michael Richards (Kramer), Jason Alexander (George), Julia Louis-Dreyfus (Elaine) and Jerry Seinfeld.

How much did Jerry turn down for one more season?

Opera House seen in a new light

FRESH TRADITION: The sails of the Sydney Opera House are illuminated by the Badu Gili: Water Light animation.

20 years after Lin Onus's death, his work adorns Sydney Opera House

Easy Walk to City Centre

85 Dragon Street, Warwick 4370

House 3 1 1 $229,000

Three bedrooms* separate lounge* separate dining* closed in front and side verandah, ramp to laundry * single lockup garage * fenced 1012sm * close to medical...

Large Home - Large Shed

71 Canning Street, Warwick 4370

House 4 1 4 $279,000

4 Bedrooms, bay window in main * office / store room *sunroom *large entry hall *separate lounge, woodheater * separate dining * renovated kitchen granite benches...

Quality Home on Two Acres

8 Condavale Drive, Rosenthal Heights 4370

House 4 3 3 $650,000

Reduced - owners keen to sell - 4 bedrooms ensuite off main & spacious double entry walk through robe* two way bathroom between two other bedrooms* media room...

Priced to Sell -Offers Welcome

8A William Street, Warwick 4370

House 5 2 2 $422,500

REDUCED - 5 Bedrooms *ensuite and office / parents retreat off main with verandah access * large modern kitchen * spacious open living, lounge, dining with bar...

Great Value in Brick

190 Pratten Street, Warwick 4370

House 3 2 2 $259,000

This tidy 3 bedroom brick home situated close to West State School, Hospital and Westside Shopping Centre. Features 3 built-in bedrooms master with ensuite...

Spacious Family Home

11 Natalia Court, Warwick 4370

House 4 2 4 $345,000

This 4 bedroom brick home features a spacious air conditioned open plan kitchen, dining and living area. The kitchen also has a breakfast bar. All bedrooms have...

City Living Country Style

132 Dight Road, Rosenthal Heights 4370

House 4 2 5 $740,000

Situated on 12.24 acres close to the city this property is the epitome of style and sophistication. This exceptionally build home has been meticulously and...

Comfortable 3 Bedroom Home

108 Wallace Street, Warwick 4370

House 3 1 2 $228,000

This 3 bedroom hardiplank home situated close to the hospital on a fully fenced 1012m2 block. Features 3 built-in bedrooms, kitchen, dining and lounge room. Front...

Spacious Family Home

9 William Craig Drive, Rosenthal Heights 4370

House 6 2 4 $385,000

This spacious home was built with generous proportions to suit all the family. Open plan airconditioned kitchen and living opens to a large cover entertainment...

Large Vacant Lot

10 Horsman Road, Warwick 4370

Residential Land This is your chance to buy a vacant 1120 msq lot with ... $ 120,000

This is your chance to buy a vacant 1120 msq lot with established trees in a popular area. The house has been removed, water and power are connected and it is...

Estate knocked back over oversupply concerns

An aerial view of the proposed estate.

Oversupply and community awareness cited in decision

'We had to redo it three times': West Ipswich roadwork woes

ONGOING: Project manager explains why roadworks at the new service centre on Brisbane St, West Ipswich have been delayed.

The crew is working on the stormwater infrastructure

Open for inspection homes July 6-12

Check out this weekend's homes open for inspection.

Huge luxury Coast home going to auction

Landmark three-storey home in a class of its own

Gold coloured twin towers planned for glitter coast

The River Terrace twin tower development. Pictures supplied by Gold Coast City Council.

Project will provide 4000

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!