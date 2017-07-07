Living and selling the dream in Warwick

A TOUCH OF WARWICK - Southern Downs Realty
Ben Lubben
I STARTED with Southern Downs Realty the day it opened, that was about four years ago now.
Brent and I are the two remaining from that first day.
I'm a sales consultant here and also designated IT guy in the office.
Before that I was a sales rep at The Bolt Place.
That business was owned by my grandfather-in-law and when he sold up I stayed on when it became Warwick Industrial Supplies.
A famous quote goes, "If you're upright and have a heartbeat, you can get into real estate”.
It's not hard to get into but it is a tough job to be consistent at.
It's an emotional job - you're selling someone's life's work or most valuable possession so you get to see the best and worst of people.
I've been lucky to have success and I love my job, especially getting to meet so many different people from all walks of life.
Tiffany Cruice
I'VE been working here for about three and a half years now as a sales consultant.
Prior to working here I was a property manager at LJ Hooker, which was my step into the real estate profession.
I had been a qualified hairdresser but really wanted something different.
I certainly had no intentions of working in real estate but when I saw that job advertised, I jumped at the opportunity.
I haven't looked back since.
It was a risk to go from property management into sales and I considered it long and hard before jumping in.
It's been rewarding and I love the direction I've taken.
Shelby Kinlyside
I'M A property manager here at Southern Downs Realty and have been working here for more than three years.
I deal with property owners, tenants and creditors.
I sort out any property issues, process applications and rent out properties.
I also go to appraisals - when someone wants to rent their property out I go and advise how much they should charge for rental and that kind of thing.
Everyday is different, I don't think you could ever know everything about property management, it's always changing.
We have 13 staff here - it's a great team. Lots of fun to work with.
Rob Doro
I STARTED with Southern Downs Realty in February this year as a sales consultant.
I've been working in sales for a lot of years, as a territory and branch manager in the rural sector.
This position gave me the opportunity to get off the road and return to Warwick, where I was born and bred.
I focus on rural sales here but also look after residential sales as well.
It is quite different to what I've done in the past.
I enjoy the personal aspects of selling and I really enjoying selling property.
Great bunch of people here, and all very professional and genuine.