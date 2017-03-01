Living on a rim and a prayer on Percy St

KILLARNEY police were conducting late-night random breath testing when they came across a ute in dire need of a little TLC.

On inspection of the ute's front tyres, police noted they were low on tread, and it was only after turning the wheels out did police discover the full extent of the wear.

According to Sergeant Brad Doyle, the insides of both front tyres were worn down to metal which had started to fray.

The 20-year-old driver told police he travelled from Toowoomba to Warwick to help a friend move house and said he intended driving back to Toowoomba.

He was fined and his ute was ordered off the road until the tyres were replaced.