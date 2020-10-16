LNP candidate linked ‘famine, more death’ as good for planet

AN embattled LNP candidate in a must-win Townsville seat has been caught out linking death and famine as a way to beat climate change, as yet another damning social media post emerged to gatecrash the campaign.

Opposition Leader Deb Frecklington's campaigning efforts in the city yesterday were derailed after Facebook posts made by LNP Mundingburra candidate Glenn Doyle were released, including one of him commenting on an ­archived ABC video discussing the virtue of women's education. "Good points raised on both sides" he wrote, along with "I'll have to sit on the fence".

As the LNP tried to douse the controversy, yet another of Mr Doyle's posts on his now-deleted Facebook page have surfaced. In a post on March 4, he shared a meme titled "how to really save the planet", commenting "I've been saying this all along!" on the argument that more climate change would lead to more famine, more death, less people and ultimately less climate change.

In a statement, Mr Doyle said the material in question did not represent his views and while the posts were meant to be a joke, he did regret them.

"Those comments do not represent my views but I apologise for them and for any offence they have caused," he said.

"It's disappointing that Labor wants to make this election about old social media posts instead of about which party has the best policies to grow the economy and create jobs."

Deputy Premier Steven Miles, also in Townsville yesterday, handed out printouts of the post on women's education and called on Ms Frecklington to disendorse Mr Doyle, who was a serving police officer prior to his foray into politics.

The party has stuck by their pick in a marginal seat currently held by Labor with a margin of only 1.13 per cent.

Ms Frecklington called out the personal attacks that have become a feature of Mr Miles's press conferences.

