LNP Deputy visits Warwick in election lead-up

WATER security and road infrastructure emerged as the most urgent priorities this state election when LNP Deputy Leader Tim Mander met with Southern Downs representatives in Warwick.

The Shadow Treasurer met with Member for Southern Downs James Lister, Southern Downs Mayor Vic Pennisi, SDRC CEO David Burges, and several councillors to discuss what the region and its constituents would need to see from a potential LNP government.

According to Mr Mander, Southern Downs residents could expect a formalised state budget and a post-pandemic map to economic recovery should the LNP be elected.

“In speaking with council, the major issues of course are water security and road infrastructure, particularly in areas like (Cunninghams) Gap,” Mr Mander said.

“Those sorts of things, it’s good to get a first-hand perspective from the people themselves, their passion and frustration, rather than just hearing it second-hand.

“The biggest thing we’re going to do is invest in infrastructure, which will stimulate the economy and create the jobs we need to move forward.”

The Mayor said the meeting was an opportunity to push for the Southern Downs’ needs, and SDRC had taken a similar course with Labor representatives last month.

“We’re grateful that politicians take an interest in our region and visit, so when they do, I think it’s an opportunity to advocate for the communities, which is what we were elected to do,” he said.

“Water security is obviously paramount, and the message is that we need new water. We can put all the infrastructure we like in place, but unless we can make new water, we are always going to be in this same position.

“We also need to resolve some of those infrastructure issues like Cunninghams Gap, the Eight Mile, Accommodation Creek Bridge, and the ageing infrastructure under the ground.”

Mr Mander’s visit to Warwick formed part of a wider tour of regional Queensland, with both he and Mr Lister to meet with Goondiwindi councillors and residents today.

Mr Lister agreed the visit was an opportunity to promote the region’s needs at higher levels of government.

“It’s great to have Tim here, because we’re hoping he’s going to be Deputy Premier and Treasurer in a month’s time,” Mr Lister said.

“There’s not better way to have access to the decision-makers’ attention if they’ve been through and walked the ground, known the people, and seen the issues themselves.”