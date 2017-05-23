LNP holds meet the candidate in Warwick

THE Warwick branch of the Liberal National Party hosted a meet the candidate afternoon tea on Saturday as part of the campaign of Southern Downs candidate James Lister.

Mr Lister was endorsed by the LNP after the announcement by current member Lawrence Springborg that he would not be seeking re-election at the next state election.

"This is the sixth meet the candidate function that the members of the party have arranged after I was endorsed for the seat by the local LNP membership,” Mr Lister said.

"We have held functions in Warwick, Stanthorpe and Goondiwindi since I started campaigning 10 weeks ago.

"These functions and the chance to travel widely throughout the electorate allow me to meet people and find out their concerns and expectations.

"The Southern Downs is a terrific part of the world made up of people with diverse interests with a shared agricultural base.”

It is widely tipped the state election will be held later this year.

"It is up to the Premier to determine the date and I will be ready for the election whenever it is called,” Mr Lister said.

"I have campaigned full-time since I was pre-selected for the seat.”