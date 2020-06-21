THE LNP is united in wanting to see a change of government in Queensland on October 31, Opposition Deputy Leader Tim Mander said yesterday.

Asked if he was confident LNP leader Deb Frecklington and state president David Hutchinson could work together after a week of party turmoil, Mr Mander said they were internal matters "most people have no concern for".

"We're not going to be distracted by those types of things," he said.

LNP President David Hutchinson. Picture: AAP Image/Richard Gosling

Pressed on whether they could work together, Mr Mander repeated they were not going to be distracted.

"We will make sure that we do everything possible to see a change of government on October 31," he said.

It comes a week after damaging internal polling was leaked to The Courier-Mail and The Sunday Mail.

Ms Frecklington last week refused to back Mr Hutchinson staying in the job as she vowed to stay.

Queensland Opposition leader Deb Frecklington (centre), her deputy Tim Mander (left) and other members of the LNP front bench arrive for party room meeting at Parliament House in Brisbane on Monday. Picture: AAP Image/Dan Peled

Senior federal LNP member and Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton called on Mr Hutchinson to resign.

It is understood a special meeting of the LNP executive was held on Friday, where there was no vote over Mr Hutchinson's presidency, and he remains in the job.

Originally published as LNP 'not distracted' by poll fight