SAVINGS: LNP Leader Deb Frecklington is promising annual savings of $300 on regional Queenslander’s power bills under an LNP government.
Politics

LNP plan to cut Far North power bills

by Roz Pulley
10th Jun 2020 5:04 PM
POWER bills would be slashed by $300 a year in Far North Queensland under an LNP government, says Opposition Leader Deb Frecklington.

Visiting Cairns today, she promised more consumer choice and cheaper power if voted into office in October.

"We know that in Brisbane you can save $300 a year on your electricity bill by having that retail competition.

"That is why we will introduce retail competition into the electricity market, so people in Cairns can have the choice of more than one provider, rather than just Ergon.

 

Opposition Leader Deb Frecklington says the LNP will slash power bills . Photo Patrick Woods
"We know that once there is competition, it drives down the price of power bills and will save families ... $300 a year."

LNP Deputy Leader Tim Mander said a $150m annual subsidy would put competition into the FNQ retail market.

"That subsidy will allow the electricity retailers to come to the market," Mr Mander said.

"It will be viable for them. What happens at the moment is that the Queensland Government uses the dividends from Ergon as a 'secret tax'.

"We're going to reinvest a significant amount of money back into the regions."

