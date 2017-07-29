23°
LNP promises to bring back speed camera signs

Geoff Egan
29th Jul 2017
The LNP has promised to bring back "speed camera in use” signs, if they are re-elected.
THE LNP has promised to bring back "Speed camera in use” signs on Queensland roads, dubbing their removal in 2015 an exercise in "revenue raising”.

But the signs will only be placed near speed camera vans, not near police officers using handheld radars.

Signs near police vans warning speed cameras were in use were a common sight on Queensland roads until they were removed in 2015.

The state's Road Policing Command ruled the signs were too small and "problematic” as they took up parking and footpath space. Instead police put large logos on the side of vans.

But shadow main roads minister Andrew Powell said removing the signs took away a motorist's chance at a "fair go” and was simply revenue raising.

"Public attitudes towards speeding and road safety will be diminished if motorists feel that enforcement is an exercise in revenue raising, not road safety,” he said.

The Queensland Government has targeted road safety with anti-speeding advertising and targeted young drivers with social media campaigns.

Mr Powell said motorists across the state were paying more in speeding fines but the road toll was not going down.

"The Palaszczuk Labor Government is expecting a windfall 46% increase in speed camera fines with revenue raised by speed cameras to reach $194 million but the road toll is sadly higher than the record low we saw in 2014.”

Mr Powell said if the LNP were elected there would be a requirement that "speed camera in use” signs were displayed and ensure they were not obstructed or deceiving.

But the policy will not apply to handheld speed cameras. The LNP's single-page policy document states only vehicle-fitted speed cameras will need to display the signs.

There is currently no legislative requirement to display a sign. The Queensland Police traffic manual states, if used, the sign may be placed after the camera van.

