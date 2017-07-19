14°
News

LNP reveals shock candidate to take on Brittany Lauga

Trish Bowman | 19th Jul 2017 10:55 AM
ENDORSED: Peter Blundell is the new LNP candidate for Keppel.
ENDORSED: Peter Blundell is the new LNP candidate for Keppel.

THE LNP has endorsed former Southern Downs mayor Peter Blundell as the candidate for the seat of Keppel.

Mr Blundell is promising to prioritise key investment projects on the Capricorn Coast to reinvigorate the economy, putting the needs of Keppel before the south-east capital.

"The potential of this region is so obvious and there are a lot of people in the community working hard to see it reached," Mr Blundell said.

"As a relatively new resident to the region, I come with a fresh set of eyes and a wealth of community leadership experience.

"I will use this to finally get long awaited job creating projects across the line, so that families living or relocating to the Capricorn Coast do so in the knowledge that there are secure opportunities for their children and grandchildren."

While a number of key projects will factor into the campaign, Mr Blundell said his priority over the next two months was to listen to the needs of the community to guide policy development.

"I genuinely want to hear first-hand from the community, and have set up an appointment form on my website so that anyone can book in a time to meet me and discuss their concerns," he said.

Mr Blundell said he was inspired to nominate for the seat after moving to the region and seeing the incredible potential of the Capricorn Coast.

"I have been visiting the Capricorn Coast since the 70s when, as a Year 8 boarding school student, I camped for a week on Great Keppel Island," he said.

"This was in the heyday of the resort and I was captivated by the energy at the time.

"Fast-forward some 40 years to 2015 and I was excited when my partner announced she was taking a job offer in Rockhampton, and eventually, we moved to Yeppoon.

"I have had the good fortune of meeting a number of business leaders in the community and the same message resonates - we have so much to offer but delays in project approvals and the cost of doing business is crippling the ability to grow.

"I have always held a firm belief in the strength of community and want to work with the community to shape the future of the Capricorn Coast, a future that is economically secure while also respecting the people and landscape that make it so special."

Mr Blundell said he was a passionate community member who liked to be involved, he offered extensive experience in sustainable growth, all levels of government and agricultural opportunities.

He is keen to actively improve long term job opportunities, economic growth for the region and reduce red tape to progress projects.

www.peterblundell.com.au

Topics:  candidate keppel lnp peter blundell southern downs

