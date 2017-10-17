Loads of fun at the fair

FAMILY FUN: Imogen and Suzanne Tomich, Margo and Annabel Cory, and Olivia and Tina Mcdonald enjoying a day out at the Uniting Church Spring Fair.

CELEBRATE the season with the Spring Fair returning to the Warwick Killarney Uniting Church this Saturday.

Parish volunteer Sue Campbell said the event had always been well supported, and hoped this year's fair would be no different.

"We've taken lots of inspiration from our new ministers and have some great activities planned for the kids,” Mrs Campbell said.

"We'll be running a fun hunt and a jumping castle.

"For the second time this year we also have free health checks with two local nurses on board.

"A few people were told last year to take a serious look at their blood sugar, and one lady has since lost 20kg which is a significant turn around for her health.”

The event is free to attend but visitors are encouraged to check out the myriad stalls on hand, with EFTPOS for purchases over $10.

Killarney parish members are providing a produce stall, with fresh fruit and vegetables and other items including homemade face cream, candles, salad dressing and muesli.

We have EFTPOS availability for the first time this year which should help buyers,” Mrs Campbell said.

"We have a huge number of books and, have trash and treasure, collectables, craft and second hand jewellery stalls set up,” Mrs Campbell said.

"With all this rain we've been happening it should be great news for the plant stall as well.”

Hungry mouths can enjoy a barbecue, drinks nachos, pavlovas and pancakes on the day, or take away homemade cakes and sweets.

Mrs Campbell said the fashion parade would be returning with the support of Cooper's Menswear, Classic Dimensions and Big W.

"We'll have John Brandon bringing back his bull Solomon and baby Tarzan for people to guess their weights,” she said.

"Southern Downs ARK will have some animals that I'm sure they'd love to find homes for.

"Our Mainly Music groups will perform at 10.40 and then we have the Central School Choir, the Scots choir and pipers, highland dancers and the Thistle Pipe Band performing.”

Donations can be made today and tomorrow before 1pm and all day Friday to the church.

The Spring Fair will run from 9am to 1pm at the Church on the corner of Guy and Fitzroy Sts.

For more information, phone 46611080.