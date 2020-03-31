Local cafe delivers support to essential workers

DOCTORS, nurses, and other medical staff around the world have been working tirelessly to fight the coronavirus pandemic – and in Warwick, local businesses have found a way to give some support back to these essential workers.

Even though the hospitality and retail sectors have been among the worst affected by the coronavirus restrictions, many local cafes and stores across the Rose City have been volunteering their time and resources to give healthcare workers a much-needed break.

One local business at the forefront of this support network is The Weeping Mulberry, whose team yesterday delivered an assortment of coffees and treats to the emergency department at the Warwick Hospital.

Duanne Karle, the cafe’s owner, said the gesture felt like the least he could do, given the immense stress and pressure essential workers have been enduring.

“The medical workers are there to look after everybody, so if we can do something little to look after them, it’s great,” Mr Karle said.

“Yesterday was the first time we’d done it, but we thought of the essential workers stuck in this scary situation and thought it might be something they appreciate to just give them a bit of a break.”

Mr Karle said the delivery was so well-received, it’s likely something The Weeping Mulberry team will keep going, extending it to other medical centres in the community.

“We might do somewhere like the Condamine Medical Centre or somewhere similar today, because they’re likely in the exact same boat up there,” he said.

“Everyone has been so supportive of our business so far – we’ve had all of our regulars keep coming in, and we’ve had a bunch of the schools in town ordering huge lunch deliveries. So giving back to the medical staff, that’s just doing our little bit as a thank you for all of their hard work.”

“If we can do anything else for (essential workers) or anyone else, we definitely will. Everyone’s been really good to us so far, and this is a tough community so we’ll be able to get through.”