Local group buzzing with future plans

THE presence of beekeeping in Warwick continues to rise and the July meeting is the next stepping stone for beginners and experienced participants alike.

Starting in April, meetings between like-minded folk interested in furthering their knowledge of the details about the pollinated creatures have continued and led to further progress for the group.

Recently Warwick has been given sub-branch status of the Queensland Beekeepers' Association, allowing them to operate as an amateur group, which is good news for future plans.

John Craig is a familiar face around town and he has transformed his half-century- long passion into a forum to share his, and others', wealth of experience.

"We've been able to form a little community, much like car enthusiasts, and help each other along the way,” he said.

"People with an interest in bees who haven't yet come down are invited to learn from people who have been doing this for years.

"We also welcome our more experienced participants to communicate with beginners to give them advice and really help them out.”

After filling a small room with 30 enthusiasts at the first meeting in April, Mr Craig is anticipating more attendees at the July edition.

"We were very happy with the initial attendance at our first meet, as well as subsequent gatherings,” he said.

"People have travelled fromPittsworth, the GraniteBelt and Emu Vale to come along so far, as well as people from Yangan and the Leslie Dam region showing interest.

"It's very encouraging to have that sort of interest.”

The meetings aren't just for talking, with a number of visual elements included, something Mr Craig said has been great for beginners in particular.

"At past meetings we've showed people the difference in hive components between conventional and flow,” he said.

"We've also shown different depth boxes.”

Mr Craig has been instrumental in earning the group sub-branch status and said this was the first step towards being able to provide more practical learning.

"We're hoping to have a field day up and running by theend of August, which givesparticipants a more hands-on look as to the processes and what is involved,” he said.

"Workshops are also in our future plans.”

For more information phone John Craig on 0431 188 139.

WHEN:

Monday, July 10, 7pm

WHERE:

QCWA - 76 Grafton St, Warwick

COST:

Gold coin donation