Local hero believes to achieve

COMPLETED: Anne Kane holds up a sign signalling her finish of the Kokoda Challenge.

A TEST of intestinal fortitude and putting mind over matter greeted one of Warwick's own over the weekend.

Annergised Group Fitness owner Anne Kane battled through gruelling conditions over the 96km Kokoda Challenge held in the Gold Coast hinterlands last weekend as part of the Kokoda Challenge.

Ms Kane said getting through the course was a mental battle, as much as physical.

"It started at 7am on Saturday, and finished at 7.30 on Sunday night,” Ms Kane said.

"I had no sleep.

"There was hallucinations at times, but sugars helped me to get through those stages.”

"The trek was very much a head game.

"It's all mental.

"Your body can recover, but the biggest challenge is overcoming the mental hurdles.”\

With appalling conditions, Ms Kane said it was a struggle to overcome the adversity at times.

"You're left totally broken,” she said.

"It took every ounce of strength to lift my legs during some of those stages.

"Particularly when there was a downpour, meaning that we had to trek through muck, which was very difficult.”

INSPIRING: Anne Kane has 'believe to achieve' emblazoned on her arm, and served as a constant reminder during the Kokoda Challenge. Sean Teuma

Through the middle stages of the trek, Ms Kane's team went from four down to just herself, and she said that was another obstacle on the journey.

"At the 50km checkpoint two of my partners, including my daughter, couldn't continue due to injury,” she said.

"I was on my own, and I was feeling like I was ready to quit.

"But I joined on another team, which were a real joy to complete the journey with.”

Ms Kane said the men she joined with were inspirational in their own journey.

"The men I teamed up with in the back half of the trek were doing it to represent people they'd lost,” she said.

"They would talk about it with me, and you certainly think of their ancestors plights.

"It was pure hell for those involved in previous wars.”

The event was held by the Kokoda Youth Foundation, and Ms Kane said they provide a lot for youth in the country.

"The Kokoda Youth Foundation raises money to help young people from all backgrounds,” she said.

"It helps to bring them on camps, trails and treks amongst others, and teaches them a number of important life skills, including how to cope and support each other.

"I've got so much admiration for the young people that tested themselves out on the course this past weekend.”

WORTH IT: Anne Kane (right) is welcomed by daughter Sarah at the finishing line of the Kokoda Challenge at the Gold Coast hinterlands. Contributed

The journey was made all the more special by the fact that Ms Kane could engage in the journey alongside her daughter.

"You'd want to be crazy to do it,” she said.

"You're forced to challenge yourself to the core.

"But in the end it is an incredible achievement, and certainly one of my best.

"To do it alongside my daughter was fantastic as well.

"She's only 20, and the amount of effort and hard work she put into it was incredible.”