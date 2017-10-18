22°
News

Local history in murder mystery

Author Carmel McMurdo Audsley with her latest novel.
Author Carmel McMurdo Audsley with her latest novel. Contributed
Jonno Colfs
by

A BRISBANE author has turned the life of a Scottish immigrant, who spent three years walking horses bought in Maryvale to sugar plantations in northern Queensland, into an intriguing historical mystery.

Former journalist Carmel McMurdo Audsley said the inspiration for the recently released book, entitled Murder in the Bush, came from information she was sent while putting together articles for her own magazine publication, Scots News.

"One day I received a heap of information and research about a fellow named William McDonald, sent in by his grand-nephew David McDonald,” she said.

"When I finally read it, I was completely fascinated and knew it must become a novel.”

After about six months of research and writing, Ms McMurdo Audsley's seventh novel is a work of historical fiction.

"William discovered he could make a lot of money supplying Clydesdales to farms and started travelling back and forth to Maryvale Station to collect the horses,” Ms McMurdo Audsley said.

"I went to Maryvale while I was conducting research for the book but the horse stud is long gone. I did see the refurbished Glengallan Homestead and that is where William would have picked up supplies for his trips.

"He was ready to buy his own sugar plantation but he disappeared in bizarre circumstances near St Helen's in the Mackay area.”

The novel is available directly from the author for $25 at scotsnews@iinet .net.au

Topics:  carmel mcmurdo audsley maryvale murder in the bush

Warwick Daily News
