Local produce a priority for new Warwick family business

NEW NEIGHBOURS: Rose City Fruits owners Lauren and Justin van Twest, with one-month-old son Cooper, eagerly awaiting renovations as they get set to open up shop next door to Rose City Premium Meats in the shopping centre.

NEW NEIGHBOURS: Rose City Fruits owners Lauren and Justin van Twest, with one-month-old son Cooper, eagerly awaiting renovations as they get set to open up shop next door to Rose City Premium Meats in the shopping centre. Sophie Lester

A NEW family business is primed to open in the new-look Rose City Shoppingworld.

Practically born in the back of a fruit shop, Justin van Twest said he was keen to get back to his roots when he opens Rose City Fruits with wife Lauren in the next two months.

"I grew up in Melbourne and when I was born mum and dad had their own fruit shop. We'd go there every day after school,” Mr van Twest said.

"I've been working in wholesale at the Rocklea Markets for the past seven years, but have continued to help my friend in his shop.

"I just wanted to get back to the retail side of things - it's something I'm passionate about and really enjoy helping customers.”

The couple, who live between Ipswich and Mrs van Twest's hometown of Boonah, said they saw a gap in the market for their business.

"We had spoken to a few people from Warwick and knew there wasn't this sort of shop in the centre,” Mr van Twest said.

"So we wanted to give people something they hadn't seen before and supply the community.

"We mightn't have the prettiest fruit to Woollies standards but we'll be working hard to get the best tasting fruit from local suppliers as much as possible.

"Customers will also be able to come directly to us with something they might want and we can try to get it for them.”

The new parents, who have just welcomed their first son Cooper in the last month, said they were eager to boost local jobs.

"We want to be able to give people, including students and school leavers, opportunities for employment,” Mrs van Twest said.

"We've already had three people get in touch and we'll hire about 20 people in total when we open,” Mr van Twest said.

"To begin with we're looking at opening from 7am-6pm on weekdays and 7am-5pm Saturday and maybe 7am-4pm on Sundays.”

"It will be a bit of trial and error while we work out what people want.”

Mr van Twest said he was hopeful the store would be open by early November at the latest.

"We're hoping to be open by late October when the rodeo's on but it's a bit out of our hands,” he said.

"It's been a bit of a frustrating experience but we have a program for the fit-out in place

"It's quite scary for us coming in when Coles isn't open so we are relying on people wanting to come down that way to shop with us.

"It isn't perfect but in the long-term it's going to be a great position for us.”

Growers and jobseekers can email justin@rosecity fruits.com.au