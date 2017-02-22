Local schools brave the shave for cancer patients

RAISE AWARENESS: Warwick Central State School principal Christine Dolley with students who hope to colour their hair or wear wigs to raise money for blood cancer patients.

DON'T be surprised to see Warwick school students with their hair dyed a rainbow of bold hues or wearing playful wigs next month, with many of them showing off funky locks to raise money for blood cancer patients and their families.

Warwick High and Warwick Central will be partaking in the first World's Greatest Shave School Challenge on the Southern Downs where students can win trophies for their fundraising efforts.

Students from Warwick Central school said some pupils in the older years may brave the shave and many across all years were looking forward to colouring their hair to raise funds for the Leukaemia Foundation event from March 16 to 19.

Principal Christine Dolley said students at the school wanted to be involved each year.

"The students get behind fundraising for leukamia patients every year because it's a cause close to our hearts,” Mrs Dolley said.

She said some parents of past and current students at the school and a former teacher were recovering from the illness.

"Last year we had some of the older students shave their heads for the cause and we also include the option to allow the children to colour their hair with their family's permission,” Mr Dolley said.

"It would be great for children to spray their hair and parents to support the program by giving them maybe $10 or $20 towards to donate.”

Leukaemia Foundation spokeswoman Emma Quade encouraged all secondary and primary schools to be involved.

"The World's Greatest Shave School Challenge is a new initiative on the Southern Downs and by putting forward the challenge, we hope to create greater awareness as well as spark some friendly rivalry between local schools and increase engagement between students and staff,” she said.

The challenge includes two perpetual trophies; one for the school raising the most total funds and one for the school with the highest fundraising average per student.

Schools can register at www.worldsgreatestshave.com