Local seamstress unmasks a market

UNMASKING A MARKET: Lauren Crossman is supplying dust masks to workers going without due to pandemic shortages.

JUST 24 hours after Lauren Crossman started selling her own homemade face bandannas, the stay-at-home Mum has received over 40 orders.

In all different colours and patterns Miss Crossman began to make the face protectors after she saw a gap in the market.

But in the midst of pandemic, they’ve become popular among a group of locals not in the way you’d think.

“I never claimed they were medical grade or to protect people form the virus,” she said.

“But because of panic buying people who need to use them in the agriculture sector or tradies are now unable to find dust masks or anything of the sort and so I’m making these for them.”

100 per cent cotton, soft and machine washable, the self-taught seamstress began to make the masks for friends.

But as they grew in popularity she advertised them on various Buy, swap sell Facebook pages.

“I definitely wasn't expecting the response I received,” she said.

“But it makes sense, there’s a huge trade and agriculture industry here and now they don’t have to go without.”

As everyone is encouraged to stay at home, Miss Crossman said the bandannas have been an excellent way to pass the time.

“For sure they’ve been a great way to have purpose and I’ve been lucky to be able to get some income form this,” she said.

“As long as they’re needed I am happy to make them in all different kinds of different colours and patterns.”