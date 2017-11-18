Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Local volunteers bring the Warwick Egg Incident to life

EGG-CITED: Some of the team who brought Warwick's infamous egg throwing incident back to life, from left, Ron Bellingham, Peter Gregory, Bob Amos, Bob Keogh and John Brady.
EGG-CITED: Some of the team who brought Warwick's infamous egg throwing incident back to life, from left, Ron Bellingham, Peter Gregory, Bob Amos, Bob Keogh and John Brady. Jonno Colfs
Jonno Colfs
by

THE main players to thank for this weekend's celebrations are the tireless volunteers of the Southern Downs Steam Railway.

The caretakers of the Warwick Railway Precinct started working toward the Warwick Egg Incident centenary 12 months ago, when they decided at a committee meeting the occasion should become something the whole region could celebrate.

Vice-president Bob Keogh said he was proud of the way everything had come together.

"There's been a tremendous amount of work put in from volunteers and other workers to bring everything together," he said.

"This is a re-occurrence of an event we held for the Centenary of Federation in 2001.

"There was a re-enactment then, and it was only right that we bring it all back to life for the 100-year celebration.

"It's just snowballed and it's become a huge event, with national coverage and it's great to see."

Mr Keogh said he was pleased the newly-named Billy Hughes Park had been restored to its former glory.

"In the 1940s and 50s, in the heyday of the steam railway here in Warwick, this park was the best rose park in town," he said.

"It's great to see the work that's gone into it and that Blackie the railway dog has still got his place there, where we buried him all those years ago."

SDSR secretary Bob Amos said Queensland Rail had joined the party and spent some money to revitalise the Warwick Railway Station.

"The grand old station has had a makeover," he said.

"The footbridge, fences, new guttering, the platform has been cleaned, all in readiness."

Related Items

Topics:  warwick warwick egg incident weggi

Warwick Daily News
WEGGI: It's a crackin' day in Warwick's history

WEGGI: It's a crackin' day in Warwick's history

WARWICK will today mark the centenary of the moment a flying egg made national headlines and caused such outrage it instigated the formation of the AFP.

WHAT'S ON: Warwick Egg Incident celebrations

Southern Down Steam Railway vice president Bob Keogh channels former Prime Minister Billy Hughes in the lead up to the 100th anniversary of the infamous Warwick egg-throwing incident.

See the full program here

ELECTION: How to fix the big issues in the Southern Downs

Electricity bills have been seen as a major issue by Southern Downs candidates.

Candidates share region's biggest issue, and how they will fix it.

Drink driver nabbed at double the limit

NABBED: A Warwick woman was reportedly caught driving over the limit last night.

A Warwick woman was reportedly driving on a major Rose City street

Local Partners