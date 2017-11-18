Local volunteers bring the Warwick Egg Incident to life

EGG-CITED: Some of the team who brought Warwick's infamous egg throwing incident back to life, from left, Ron Bellingham, Peter Gregory, Bob Amos, Bob Keogh and John Brady.

EGG-CITED: Some of the team who brought Warwick's infamous egg throwing incident back to life, from left, Ron Bellingham, Peter Gregory, Bob Amos, Bob Keogh and John Brady. Jonno Colfs

THE main players to thank for this weekend's celebrations are the tireless volunteers of the Southern Downs Steam Railway.

The caretakers of the Warwick Railway Precinct started working toward the Warwick Egg Incident centenary 12 months ago, when they decided at a committee meeting the occasion should become something the whole region could celebrate.

Vice-president Bob Keogh said he was proud of the way everything had come together.

"There's been a tremendous amount of work put in from volunteers and other workers to bring everything together," he said.

"This is a re-occurrence of an event we held for the Centenary of Federation in 2001.

"There was a re-enactment then, and it was only right that we bring it all back to life for the 100-year celebration.

"It's just snowballed and it's become a huge event, with national coverage and it's great to see."

Mr Keogh said he was pleased the newly-named Billy Hughes Park had been restored to its former glory.

"In the 1940s and 50s, in the heyday of the steam railway here in Warwick, this park was the best rose park in town," he said.

"It's great to see the work that's gone into it and that Blackie the railway dog has still got his place there, where we buried him all those years ago."

SDSR secretary Bob Amos said Queensland Rail had joined the party and spent some money to revitalise the Warwick Railway Station.

"The grand old station has had a makeover," he said.

"The footbridge, fences, new guttering, the platform has been cleaned, all in readiness."