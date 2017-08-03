Locals 'fed up' with FIFO 'glow-worms' disrupting towns

IN the bush the FIFO workers are known as glow worms and a study from the University of Queensland has found many locals are fed up with all the aspects of city life they bring to town.

"They are everywhere you go ... in the coffee shops, in the restaurants, everywhere you go,'' one regional Queenslander told the study.

The impact on some towns has been significant and residents were concerned about the increase in drugs and alcohol, pressure on services, family breakdowns and even the influx of takeaway food outlets.

One region linked the sudden demand for domestic violence support services to the behaviour of partners who worked in the mine industry.

