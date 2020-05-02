LOCKDOWN TO LOCK-UP: How coronavirus affects Warwick crime

MAJOR DROP: Far less offences were committed this month in Warwick, compared with the same time last year.

MONTHLY crime rates were slashed in Warwick after strict lockdown restrictions confined residents to their homes.

QPS crime data revealed a 55 per cent drop in the number of offences committed in April, when compared with the same time last year.

Warwick police acting sergeant Ian Buckmaster said, while he couldn't be sure of the cause, social distancing restrictions were likely a contributing factor.

"A lot of licensed premises aren't allowed to trade, and a lot of that public alcohol use is non-existent," he said.

"And with everyone at home, people can't really break in."

Recorded drug offences fell by a whopping 50 per cent, from 54 cases in April last year, to just 27 cases in April of this year.

Similarly, break-ins were down by around 80 per cent, falling from 10 cases to two recorded this month.

Less traffic on the roads created less traffic infringements, with a 57 per cent drop from 42 to 18 recorded traffic and related offences.

According to Sgt Buckmaster, however, it wasn't all good news.

"We're finding with the lighter traffic there aren't as many speeding offences, but the ones we have recorded are quite a bit higher than normal," he said.

"It used to be that people didn't drive at great speeds, but now we're getting quite a few well over 120km/hr."

Crime that persisted in the face of coronavirus restrictions seemed to be centred around a particular Warwick hotspot: The two blocks bordered by Percy St, Wallace St, Wantley St and Grafton St, where 17 incidents of drugs and good order offences clustered.

"(The hot spots) really just depend on where different people in the community are living," Sgt Buckmaster said.

"When someone is kicked out of one place, and move, the offences follow them."

