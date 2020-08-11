Australian pop princess Delta Goodrem is in the depths of writing and recording a new album ahead of her stopover in Townsville next year.

The Sydney songstress has been holed up in NSW since the outbreak of COVID-19 in March, but has used her time off the road creatively as she works towards finalising her sixth studio album."It's interesting, I wrote a lot of the record at the start of this year. I'm still creative when I'm at home, I spend a lot more time at the piano," she said.

Goodrem said the album should be released ahead of her Bridge Over Troubled Dreams tour in 2021 - her first national tour in four years.

She will perform at the Townsville Entertainment Centre on April 29. The last time she performed in Townsville was in 2015 with Ricky Martin.

Delta Goodrem performing new single Paralyzed on the Voice Grand Final, pic supplied

"I'm so looking forward to getting back on the road again," she said.

The Aria award-winning singer-songwriter said fans could expect to hear her big hits, as well as new material such as latest single Paralyzed.

" (Paralyzed) it's a real personal story. It's a lot about someone going through a big reset," she said.

"This song is a narrative of when your whole world stops and has to be reset.

"This is a song for anyone who can relate to pressing pause, finding patience and a chance to stop and rewind. Let the music do the talking."

Tickets can be bought from Ticketek and Ticketmaster.

Originally published as Locked-down Delta resets ahead of Townsville show