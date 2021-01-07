LOCKED IN: Reds confirm Warwick date as part of regional tour

Queensland Reds players Liam Wright (left) and Harry Wilson visiting Barcaldine on the Reds to Regions tour. Photo: Tom Mitchell, QRU

QUEENSLAND rugby union royalty has locked in their long-awaited Warwick arrival date, with their visit to set the stage for the Water Rats’ 2021 season.

Thirty-five players from the Queensland Reds will visit Warwick on January 21 in one 28 stops on the Reds to Regions tour.

It marks the first time Warwick has been included in the tour, with the Rose City the only Southern Downs town to score a visit.

Nearby stops will include Goondiwindi and Toowoomba.

The Warwick Water Rats will host the Reds at their Risdon Oval home ground, where club secretary Tess Enchelmaier said local rugby fans young and old would get involved.

“We’re just waiting for them to confirm their itinerary, but it’ll be for a few hours around 5-7pm on the Thursday evening,” Miss Enchelmaier said.

“We’ll have a bit of a run-around with rugby-based games, some touch footy, and then a barbecue from about 6pm.

“It’s such a good initiative. They said they’re the Queensland Reds, not the Brisbane Reds, so it’s great they’re making that connection with regional areas.”

The Reds’ stopover could prove the first of many milestones in the Water Rats’ 2021 season, with pre-season carnivals across the region to hopefully launch later this month.

“In the off-season we want to engage with outside communities such as Allora, Clifton and Stanthorpe with some trial games to encourage new players to come in,” she said.

“These will be especially targeted at women and girls to break down that barrier of rugby being ‘too rough’, because Sevens does give you a bit more space to run.”

Dates for the pre-season games are not yet finalised.

To get involved with the Reds’ Warwick visit, contact the Water Rats Facebook page or Tess Enchelmaier on 0447 923 859.

