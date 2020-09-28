LOCKED IN: Undefeated Water Rats charge into grand final

Tyrelle Ross of Warwick Water Rats against Toowoomba Bears in Downs Rugby Super Saturday B-grade semi-finals at Gold Park, Saturday, September 26, 2020. Picture: Kevin Farmer

RUGBY: A season of hard work has paid off for the Warwick Water Rats, with the undefeated side earning a coveted place in the Bill Flamsteed Trophy grand final.

After clinching an epic 43-0 victory against the Toowoomba Bears in their semi-final, the Water Rats take on defending premiers St George in the competition decider on Saturday.

Despite facing their greatest rivals, coach Dean Cullen said the team would take some confidence from their earlier win against the side.

“When we did beat them, it was less than ideal conditions for us – it was at their home ground, and we were missing a few through injury,” Cullen said.

“This weekend, our defence was pretty good, and we were communicating well too, which is what we’ve been pushing for, so everything came together at the right time.

“Everyone’s got a great general mentality as well. We’re ready to go, everyone was pretty fired up, and it was good to see everyone lift to the occasion.”

The grand final will kick off at 12.50pm at Clive Berghofer Stadium in Toowoomba.

Despite playing away, Cullen hoped to see Warwick supporters turn out to support their side.

“At the moment, the club is doing a little supporter combination deal, where you can purchase a ticket and a Warwick supporters T-shirt, and they’ve been selling really quickly,” he said.

“The boys recognise how well we’ve done as well, and can see we’re getting rewarded for all the hard work we’ve done throughout the season.

“We can’t afford to get ahead of ourselves though. The big reward is taking the final win, so we need to focus on that and not letting it get away from us.”

For more information or to book tickets, click here.

