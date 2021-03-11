LOCKED IN: Warwick’s ultimate weekend of sport

Here's everything you need to know about Warwick's blockbuster weekend of sport.

Warwick is set for a blockbuster weekend of sport, with everything from cricket grand finals to multiple footy carnivals locked in.

Warwick Cricket Association’s Condamine Cup grand finals will see Redbacks take on Sovereign at Queens Park in the reserve grade final, with Colts and Maryvale to battle it out for the A-grade title.

Club president Andrew Bryson expected both finals to go down to the wire, naming standouts such as John Cleary, James Fern, Shaun O’Leary, Mitch Bourke, Mitch Darton, and Will Gordon as players to watch in the A-grade final.

“Colts might have only dropped one game all year …(and) Maryvale has been pretty impressive and managed to fight their way to the final, despite struggling for numbers,” Bryson said.

“Redbacks finished on top in the reserve grade, and they’ve probably got the leading batter in Warwick in Steve Grogan …(with) captain Andrew McConnell and young fella Alex Dwan.

“Sovereign has been pretty consistent all year, with Mitch Hayes, Jay Wagner, and Carl Davis all playing really well for them.”

Both cricket finals will get underway at 10am.

Warwick’s footy fans will also be in luck, with both the AFL and rugby league seasons kicking off on Saturday.

Redbacks supporters can head to Warwick Credit Union Oval from 10am to catch the Cardinal Cup, a regional carnival setting the stage for the Darling Downs AFL competition.

The new-look Warwick side will go up against teams from the Ipswich Cats, Jimboomba Redbacks, and Collingwood Park Power.

The Warwick Cowboys will also be kickstarting their 2021 season from midday on Saturday, with a trial game series against Wattles Warriors at Platz Oval.

Featuring the A-grade, reserve grade, and U18 teams from both clubs, the carnival will give footy fans a taste of what’s to come in the Barrett Shield clash on March 20.