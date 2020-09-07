Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
TEAMED UP: The Warwick Water Rats are ready for their upcoming clash with the Roma Echidnas. Picture: Joe Levick
TEAMED UP: The Warwick Water Rats are ready for their upcoming clash with the Roma Echidnas. Picture: Joe Levick
Rugby Union

LOCKED IN: Water Rats power towards minor premiership

Jessica Paul
7th Sep 2020 1:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

AFTER another epic win on the weekend, the undefeated Warwick Water Rats have the minor premiership within their grasp.

The Warwick side defeated reigning premiers and biggest rivals St George 19-17, locking themselves into top spot on the ladder in the B-grade Bill Flamsteed Trophy competition.

Coach Vlad Savovski said the team’s impressive win, especially missing several players through injury or work commitments, proved every player’s talent and determination.

“It was 12-all at halftime, the boys had a really solid game on their hands – I think St George was playing like it was their grand final,” Savovski said.

“Hopefully we should be able to secure the minor premiership now – each game is just a small stepping stone towards the large goal at the end of the year, which is being premiers.

“There’s definitely a really positive energy among the playing group – it doesn’t matter who comes on the field or is starting, we know they’re going to have that impact we need.”

The Water Rats will take on Roma in their last home game of the regular season this weekend, before facing USQ the following week.

A condensed season will mean the minor premiers lose their usual bye round in the first week of finals, though Savovski hoped the change could bolster the team’s excellent form and confidence.

“The next two weeks, we’re probably going to look at refining our substitution strategy, because in finals it’ll only be eight men we can use in a game,” he said.

“We know there’s no second bite at the cherry, so we just prepare and play as if it’s the last game of the season.

“That’s really our mindset – just get out there, get the job done, and look forward to grand finals, hopefully.”

MORE SPORTING NEWS:

A-TEAM: Warwick’s rising stars make waves in comp

Warwick netball saved from ‘dire straits’ with $788K revamp

HEATING UP: When your favourite summer sport is back

Warwick Daily News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Child murder charge returns to Warwick court

        Premium Content Child murder charge returns to Warwick court

        Crime Warwick woman Lisa Rose Halcrow is charged with killing the 2-year-old boy while babysitting him.

        Vegetation fires break out in Warwick overnight

        Premium Content Vegetation fires break out in Warwick overnight

        News Several Warwick firefighters were required at the scene.

        NAMED: 23 people on 99 charges appearing in court today

        Premium Content NAMED: 23 people on 99 charges appearing in court today

        Crime A full list of who is listed to face charges in Warwick Magistrates Court, updated...

        ONE YEAR ON: Bushfire victim’s devastating memories

        Premium Content ONE YEAR ON: Bushfire victim’s devastating memories

        News 12 months after losing her home, one Stanthorpe woman reveals the ongoing recovery...