LOCKED IN: Water Rats power towards minor premiership

TEAMED UP: The Warwick Water Rats are ready for their upcoming clash with the Roma Echidnas. Picture: Joe Levick

TEAMED UP: The Warwick Water Rats are ready for their upcoming clash with the Roma Echidnas. Picture: Joe Levick

AFTER another epic win on the weekend, the undefeated Warwick Water Rats have the minor premiership within their grasp.

The Warwick side defeated reigning premiers and biggest rivals St George 19-17, locking themselves into top spot on the ladder in the B-grade Bill Flamsteed Trophy competition.

Coach Vlad Savovski said the team’s impressive win, especially missing several players through injury or work commitments, proved every player’s talent and determination.

“It was 12-all at halftime, the boys had a really solid game on their hands – I think St George was playing like it was their grand final,” Savovski said.

“Hopefully we should be able to secure the minor premiership now – each game is just a small stepping stone towards the large goal at the end of the year, which is being premiers.

“There’s definitely a really positive energy among the playing group – it doesn’t matter who comes on the field or is starting, we know they’re going to have that impact we need.”

The Water Rats will take on Roma in their last home game of the regular season this weekend, before facing USQ the following week.

A condensed season will mean the minor premiers lose their usual bye round in the first week of finals, though Savovski hoped the change could bolster the team’s excellent form and confidence.

“The next two weeks, we’re probably going to look at refining our substitution strategy, because in finals it’ll only be eight men we can use in a game,” he said.

“We know there’s no second bite at the cherry, so we just prepare and play as if it’s the last game of the season.

“That’s really our mindset – just get out there, get the job done, and look forward to grand finals, hopefully.”

MORE SPORTING NEWS:

A-TEAM: Warwick’s rising stars make waves in comp

Warwick netball saved from ‘dire straits’ with $788K revamp

HEATING UP: When your favourite summer sport is back