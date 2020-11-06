LOCKED IN: Wolves brace for grand final clash

ON-FIELD ACTION: The Warwick Wolves men’s side have lined up a grand final clash this season. Photo: Gerard Walsh

FOOTBALL: Only one match stands between the Warwick Wolves men’s championship side and a historic premiership victory, but it looks to be their toughest clash yet.

Clinching a 4-2 victory against the Gatton Redbacks at last weekend’s semi-final, the undefeated Warwick team has secured a grand final spot for the second year running.

For coach and player Matt Carey, the side’s gritty semis win was a welcome confidence booster.

“We probably showed a lot more desire and passion than what we normally would, because we went down twice and battled back to win quite convincingly,” Carey said.

“The main thing we need to work on now is our final third plays, making sure that final ball into the strikers is a bit more clinical so we don’t fall behind early.

“We don’t really have a preference for who we play, but the fact we were undefeated and lost in the grand final last year will definitely be in the back of the boys’ minds.”

The men’s side weren’t the only Wolves to score finals glory, with the U16s/17s team also securing a grand final spot with a 3-1 win against St Alban’s in the semis.

After a narrow 5-4 loss to the Chinchilla Honeybears in their semi-final, the Wolves women’s side must win this weekend’s preliminary final to clinch their grand final spot.

Carey hoped the club’s overall success would attract a new bevy of players and fans to the Warwick sport.

“It’s been a privilege to finish the season, after seeing rugby league and so many other sports miss out,” he said.

“We’ve had a bit of a think about next year and what division we’re going to play in, and we’ve been tossing around the idea of stepping up and going back to the premier league.

“We’ve definitely got the quality, especially with a few of the U16s/17s coming through, but we’ll just get through this grand final and have a bit of a break before we decide.”

The Wolves’ grand final match-up will kick off at 1pm on November 15 at Clive Berghofer Stadium in Toowoomba.

