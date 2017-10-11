29°
Lone Eagles fly for good cause

Lone Eagle Flying School is hosting its second open day.
THE Lone Eagle Flying School will hold its second open day this Saturday at the Clifton Airfield.

The Lone Eagles hosted its first open day last year, and exceeded organiser expectations with 135 visitors and 125 flights conducted in support of Toowoomba Hospice.

A whopping $3125 was donated to the hospice in 2017 and the LEFS were named Community Group of the Year in the 2017 Australia Day Clifton District awards.

LEFS founder Trevor Bange said based on last year's effort, the flying school decided to make the open day an annual event.

"We were absolutely blown away by the turnout, feedback from members of the community and the money we raised for the Toowoomba Hospice, it was fantastic,” Mr Bange said.

A $30 donation will give attendees the opportunity to go on a 15-minute flight over the district, with all proceeds going directly towards the Toowoomba Hospice.

The Toowoomba Hospice has hosted almost 1300 people since opening in July 2003.

For a gold coin donation, the kids can have their face painted or have fun on the jumping castle. There will also be morning tea and a barbecue, with cold refreshments available.

For more information, go to loneeagleflyingschool. org.au or find the LEFS on Facebook.

Topics:  clifton airfield events fundraising lone eagles flying school toowoomba hospice whatson

Warwick Daily News
