Long drives equal lower IQ

The UK study revealed how long driving can be detrimental.

THOSE long journeys on the road are making people dumber.

That's the latest finding from a study conducted by The Sunday Times in Britain.

The study of 500,000 British people aged 37-73 found cognitive decline, similar to that of smoking and a bad diet, over a five year period.

Leicester University medical epidemiologist Kishan Bakrania, conducted the research, and said the results were alarming.

"We know that regularly driving for more than two to three hours a day is bad for your heart,” Mr Bakrania said.

"This research suggests it is bad for your brain, too, perhaps because your mind is less active in those hours.”

This same research found that people who watched television for over three hours a day had a reduced brainpower, however those that used computers for work or playing games had the opposite effects, as it stimulates the brain.