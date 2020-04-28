Long dry fuels fears for Southern Downs fire season

HAZARD REDUCTION BURNS: The region’s rural fireys plan to conduct hazard reduction burns like this one outside of Warwick last year to combat the threat of a bad fire season.

HAZARD REDUCTION BURNS: The region’s rural fireys plan to conduct hazard reduction burns like this one outside of Warwick last year to combat the threat of a bad fire season.

RURAL fire services are already gearing up for a potentially severe season if weather conditions stay dry across the Southern Downs.

A concentrated effort on removing fuel loads around the region has begun but Warwick Rural Fire Brigade’s first Officer said the affects of COVID-19 have complicated co-ordination further.

“If it stays dry we could have an early season but hopefully going in to cooler nights we’ll get some dew on the grass and we can do some cold burns which is what we call hazard reduction burns,” he said.

“We’re doing meetings online at the moment and we’re trying to work around it all.”

A major concern for rural fireys at present is the increase in fuel load as a result of heavy rainfall early in the year.

“There’s grass up to your waist in some areas and no stopping it if it remains dry,” he said.

“We are hoping to cold burn around Freestone and near the Archery club, but if the grass gets too dry then we can’t burn because the chance of losing to the fire will be too great.”

Mr Payne said contending with a fire season as devastating as last year’s would be very difficult on top of COVID-19.

“The biggest problem is keeping your distance for other people and trying to adhere to health rules,’ he said.

“If it’s a case of you working on the fire lines and in trucks and everyone's together, you have teams moving interstate that opens up a whole can of worms.”

Officer for Ballandean Rural Fire Brigade Graham Parker and his fellow volunteers had to address social distancing when they attended a small grass fire over the weekend.

“We had one guy in the truck and then the rest of us turned up in our own vehicles,” he said.

Hazard reduction burns begun in the area on Saturday within Sundown national park.

Mr parker said the brigade will conduct more burns to reduce risks but is confident they will be equipped for the beginning of fire season in August.

“You always have concerns about it but there’s no point panicking, you deal with it as it presents itself,” he said.

“We’re an active brigade and will take all measures possible to make sure members are safe and the people we help are as well.”

Mr Payne said the Warwick Brigade will inform residents of planned burns via social media and letterbox drops.