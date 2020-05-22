Long weekend brings welcome trade to local tourism

WELCOME IN: Debbie Perkins at Briar Rose Cottages said bookings are already full for the EKKA long weekend on August 14.

TOURISM operators on the Southern Downs have welcomed the Premier’s announcement of a Friday Ekka public holiday in hopes Brisbane residents will flock to the region.

The long weekend will replace the usual Wednesday Ekka show holiday in a bid to help revive the state’s struggling tourism trade.

Briar Rose Cottages owner Debbie Perkins has already received bookings for weekend of August 14 alongside a recent influx for dates after June 12.

“I had a few bookings come through yesterday for that particular date, I’m fully booked already,” she said.

“Probably in the last 10 days or so the bookings have been coming through thick and fast for the months of July and August, so it’s looking quite promising for tourism on the Granite Belt for the next few months.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said it was time to support battling regions around Queensland.

“The Ekka’s been the time when the country comes to the city,” she said.

“This year I call on all of us in the city to go to the bush or the beach for a break to support tourism and our regions.”

Birdhouse Cottage B&B owner Carmel Arnold and her husband Terry recently reopened their Warwick accommodation business after its March closure.

The couple are optimistic the easing of restrictions and the new show holiday will get things back on track.

“I did see something about encouraging Queenslanders to holiday in Queensland, well we don’t have much choice at the moment but I think that’s a great idea,” she said.

Mrs Arnold said Warwick’s whole tourism trade could receive a much-needed lift if Brisbane residents choose to holiday on the Southern Downs through winter.

“People love coming in winter to experience our cold winter,” she said.

“We’re only very small and it doesn’t bother us, but for the bigger ones it must be very hard for them.

“Hopefully we’ll get some August bookings now the news is getting out.”