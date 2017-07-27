Look at gambling impact

HELPLINE: Gambling Awareness Week is a time to reflect on the effects gambling may be having on your life.

THIS time of year isn't just a period to reflect on the colours, sights and sounds around town.

Gambling Awareness Week is also taking place this week, and is a time to think about the impact of gambling.

An information day will be held today at the Lifeline shop

"We invite people to drop in and say hello,” Mrs Hamlet said.

"There will be plenty of information on hand, for both people who feel like they may have a problem and people impacted in some form by gambling.

"We'll also be giving out fruit, which is symbolic of the gifts that people have been given, as well as those gifts they can give to others.”

Also on the day, Mrs Hamlet will be giving further advice as to how people can visit Lifeline's new Warwick-based financial counsellor Donna Neale-Arnold.

"(Donna) has years and years of experience, and will prove to be a valuable member of the Lifeline team, providing a lot of help to people along the way,” Mrs Hamlet said.

Information will also be provided on the Tree of Life campaign Lifeline will bring to Warwick on August 31.

The tree has a main aim of helping people to build resilience and discover their strengths.

The Tree of Life isn't exclusively for people who have experienced gambling problems, with the entire community invited to get involved.

People are welcome to come down and draw their own tree, helping them to identify goals of the future and grow connections valuable in their lives.

The Lifeline shop event being held today continues a busy Gambling Awareness Week.

A launch was held on Monday, with all different parts of the gambling equation represented.

Hoteliers, gambling researchers and counsellors were among the panel in Brisbane, as they discussed ways to further collaborate and help reduce the impacts of problem gambling.

Yesterday, new posters were launched, with an aim to reduce stigmatisation that is centred around gambling.

The posters people from different backgrounds, socio-economic status and genders, to show that having a gambling problem isn't stereotyped to certain individuals.

Mrs Hamlet said the designs were aimed to promote a brighter future for sufferers.

"Research indicates that people are five times more likely to develop a gambling problem when they start younger,” she said.

"So we want to paint a picture for people that despite the fact they might feel down or uneasy about their problem, there is always help available for them.

"There is always a light at the end of the tunnel, and speaking to someone does help.”

If you or someone you know needs the services of Lifeline, call 1300 991 443.