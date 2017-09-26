Look out for local artistic talent

LOCAL artists of all mediums will have their work on display at the Warwick Art Gallery when the 2017 Southern Downs Artists Exhibition opens tomorrow.

Entries have now closed, with artists urged to select their best artwork that has not been exhibited before in Warwick or at the Stanthorpe Regional Art Gallery.

Gallery director Karina Devine will join arts identity Sandy Pottinger and Toowoomba Regional Art Gallery director Sue Lostroh to judge the artworks, on display until October 28.

"This is a great opportunity for our local painters, sculptors, printmakers, textile artists and ceramicists,” Ms Devine said.

The exhibition winners will be announced on Friday. Plenty of encouragement prizes and special acknowledgements are up for grabs along with the major prize of $1000.

The gallery is grateful for businesses and families who have contributed to the prize pool including Rose City Shoppingworld, Warwick Credit Union, Helen Harm Real Estate, Warwick Daily News, Rose City Arts n Framing and the Barnard family.

Rose City Shoppingworld manager Jason Gard spoke of the centre's enthusiasm for being involved in the awards.

"Rose City Shoppingworld is proud to return as a sponsor of the 2017 Exhibition,” Mr Gard said.

For more, go to warwickartgallery.com.au