33°
News

Look out for local artistic talent

ART: Work in the Southern Downs Artists Exhibition.
ART: Work in the Southern Downs Artists Exhibition. Contributed
Sophie Lester
by

LOCAL artists of all mediums will have their work on display at the Warwick Art Gallery when the 2017 Southern Downs Artists Exhibition opens tomorrow.

Entries have now closed, with artists urged to select their best artwork that has not been exhibited before in Warwick or at the Stanthorpe Regional Art Gallery.

Gallery director Karina Devine will join arts identity Sandy Pottinger and Toowoomba Regional Art Gallery director Sue Lostroh to judge the artworks, on display until October 28.

"This is a great opportunity for our local painters, sculptors, printmakers, textile artists and ceramicists,” Ms Devine said.

The exhibition winners will be announced on Friday. Plenty of encouragement prizes and special acknowledgements are up for grabs along with the major prize of $1000.

The gallery is grateful for businesses and families who have contributed to the prize pool including Rose City Shoppingworld, Warwick Credit Union, Helen Harm Real Estate, Warwick Daily News, Rose City Arts n Framing and the Barnard family.

Rose City Shoppingworld manager Jason Gard spoke of the centre's enthusiasm for being involved in the awards.

"Rose City Shoppingworld is proud to return as a sponsor of the 2017 Exhibition,” Mr Gard said.

For more, go to warwickartgallery.com.au

Topics:  events southern downs artists exhibition warwick art gallery warwick community whatson

Warwick Daily News
Warwick road blitz nabs more

Warwick road blitz nabs more

Police catch over 30 more drivers disobeying road rules in past week

Act now if your marriage law postal vote hasn't arrived

The Same sex marriage postal vote form.

How to make sure your vote counts

Wool exports looking fine

GOING STRONG: Elders northern wool manager and Southern Downs local Bruce McLeish says Southern Downs wool is well regarded overseas.

Southern Downs wool producers see highest prices in decades

Southern Downs graziers weather dry conditions

SCORCHER: Cattle are faring well in drought country just east of Julia Creek. Warwick is also holding up in dry conditions, although some farmers are doing it tough.

Tough spring leads to significant slump in Aussie cattle markets

Local Partners