’Look what you made me do’: DV offender’s chilling words

A MAN with a long history of violence dived onto his partner and choked her while she was staying in a domestic violence organisation's temporary accommodation.

He told her afterwards "look what you made me do".

The man, Daniel John Clark, pleaded guilty on July 22 in Rockhampton District Court to one count of choking.

Crown prosecutor Elise Sargent said Clark, 37, and the victim were former partners at the time of the offence on July 9, 2019.

She said the victim was in temporary accommodation at the time, provided by a domestic violence organisation.

Ms Sargent said the victim went to a shopping centre about 5.30pm where she encountered Clark.

She said the victim gave her address to Clark who turned up at the unit later that night and started asking questions about where she had been and who she had been hanging with.

Ms Sargent said he then accused her of lying, dived on top of her and choked her.

This was about 9pm.

Ms Sargent said the victim kicked out as she felt pressure build in her head and lost consciousness.

She said when the victim regained consciousness, she had lost control of her bladder and her right arm was spasming.

Ms Sargent said Clark told her "look what you made me do".

She said later, he told the victim he knew what he did was wrong and threatened to kill himself.

The victim took a taxi to Rockhampton Hospital about 11pm.

Clark told police they had gone to the hospital for a suspected broken arm, and he denied choking her.

It was not the first time Clark was before a court with a violence offence, with his 14-page criminal record showing 39 court appearances which included convictions for assaulting police in 2011.

He was on parole at the time of the choking offence after being sentenced for punching his partner in the head while in a car.

Clark's parole report included a positive test for marijuana and methamphetamines, failing to attend drug counselling and failing to report.

Defence barrister Ross Lo Monaco said Clark had grown up around alcohol abuse and domestic violence through his mother's partners.

He said Clark cared for his mother in the last 18 months of her life and she died from cancer when he was 15 years old.

Mr Lo Monaco said Clark then cared for himself, had already dropped out of school while taking care of his mother and ended up working as a boiler maker, at one point working for JM Kelly.

Judge Michael Burnett said this behaviour was intolerable.

"It's quite unmanly to behave this way towards any woman, particularly you partner," he said.

Judge Burnett sentenced Clark to three years and three months prison, declared 313 days presentence custody, with immediate parole eligibility.