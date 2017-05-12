Looking after Warwick's next generation

CARE: Elle Etherington, Hannah Noble and Suzy Cotton from Little Tackers Childcare.

Elle Etherington

I AM the director here at Little Tackers Childcare Centre, a position I've held for about two years.

Prior to that I was the lead educator here for five years.

I determine programs for the kids and organise learning curriculums.

I came to this profession quite late, as I was a stay-at-home mum for many years prior to finding a career.

I studied a Diploma of Children's Services and went from there.

I love this job, being able to watch children grow, their innocence and being able to support them.

There's nothing like watching a child smile and have fun.

We have a large part to play in the early development of the next generation.

Hannah Noble

I'M A permanent part time support staff member here at Little Tackers.

I'll have been here for four years in September.

I was doing a teaching degree and came to this centre to do a practical part of the course and really loved it.

They offered me a job here so I switched from a bachelor's degree to a diploma and have been here ever since.

My day is taken up with supervising the children at play and while learning.

I nurture and care for them and there's a lot of games to play and books to read.

It's our job to design a friendly educational environment for the,.

I love the kids, especially some of the things they come with.

Suzy Cotton

I'VE been working at this centre for nine years and have been working in the childcare industry for 28 years.

Before my husband, kids and I moved to Warwick in 2008 I spent 18 years in family daycare in Casino, New South Wales.

I got into family daycare because we needed another income at the time and I wanted to look after my kids as well, so this way I could do both.

This is the first centre I've worked in and I love it, I don't want to go anywhere.

I really cherish watching the kids grow and develop and having the opportunity to form an attachment with the kids.

The love you get from the kids day in, day out is very special and I also feel proud that families trust me with such an important role.

I love it and wouldn't do anything else.