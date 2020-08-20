‘Looking better than it has’: Farmers hopeful for La Niña

RAIN AHEAD: This fantastic reader from Melissa Forgione is what every farmer is hoping for over the next few months. CREDIT: Melissa Forgione

SPRING could bring an extra surprise for Warwick farmers this year, with meteorologists now on La Niña alert for the next coming months.

New weather modelling from Bureau of Meteorology has shown that the weather event is three times more likely than the average season.

Meteorologist Kimber Wong said the 70 per cent chance was a promising turn of events for southeast Queensland.

“Our rainfall outlook is certainly above medium rainfall the next few months, especially from September to November,” Ms Wong said.

“La Niña generally means for Queensland weather, a wetter wet season, and an earlier onset to the wet season, with the chance for more cyclones than the average season.”

Coupled with a unseasonably wet winter, it could even provide the drought-breaking downpour Warwick farmers still needed.

“It has been much wetter this year than last year. While a number of locations are still lacking with reasonable deficiencies, particularly in your part of the world, … drought-breaking rain is not necessarily out of the question.”

Our #ENSO Outlook has moved to #LaNiña ALERT. This means there's around a 70% chance of La Niña developing in 2020—around 3 x the usual chance.



So, what signals are we seeing in our oceans and the atmosphere, and what could La Niña mean for Australia? https://t.co/xQ0C6yIWwo pic.twitter.com/D5YccN9em8 — Bureau of Meteorology, Australia (@BOM_au) August 18, 2020

While relying too heavily on forecasts is always risky business in farming, cattle producer Bill Gross was cautiously optimistic.

“The rainfall has been good, the best we’ve had for some time, and the season looking good,” he said.

“Weather is pretty hard to forecast but it’s looking better than it has been.”

Predicting a strong oats and grain crop this year, Mr Gross said three inches of steady rain could signal a shift for struggling producers.

“We don’t want a flood — just rain that runs the into the river and the back of the dams,” he said.