Looking for a ewe beaut sale price

HOPING for a good price at yesterday's sheep sale at the Warwick Saleyards were Jamie Worssell and Amber Burton.

Mr Worssell said he had 25 lambs penned for the sale.

"I'm pretty confident they'll go," he said.

"Mum has a property out near Leslie Dam.

"My brother and I run sheep out there.

"We've got about 140 head at the moment."

Mr Worssell said the market was looking okay at the moment.

"It's pretty light on here today though," he said.

"The rain may have kept some people away.

"A couple of weeks ago, it was packed. Most of the yards were full.

Mr Worssell said he tried to get to the sales as often as he could.

"We're here whenever we've got lambs to sell," he said.

"And I come down a bit to check out what's going on as well."

Mr Worssell said he grew up in Brisbane.

"We'd spend most weekends out here though, I love it," he said.