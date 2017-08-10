LOOKING FOR WORK? 11 Warwick jobs available now

24°
Jonno Colfs
| 10th Aug 2017 8:15 AM Updated: 9:12 AM
11 Warwick jobs up for grabs today.
11 Warwick jobs up for grabs today.

THERE are some great jobs up for grabs in the Rose city right now, so get prepared and get applying.

 

1. Assistant manager and trainee managers

Red Rooster Warwick are looking for trainee managers and an assistant manager for their Warwick stores.

Full training will be provided.

To apply drop your resume into the store or email office@mcroost.com.au

2. Delivery driver

A delivery driver is wanted for work two days a week.

The right applicant must have an MR licence and be ready for an immediate start.

Contact Laine Robertson on Facebook to apply.

3. Sales associate

EB Games Warwick is looking for a casual sales associate.

The casual position is for anywhere between one to 30 hrs per week, with the average being three to six hours.

The right applicant must be available to work anytime including the weekends, between the hours of 8.30am to 6pm and 8pm on Thursdays.

Shifts may increase towards Christmas time.

The position is open to anyone 17 years and over and gaming knowledge is preferred but not essential.

Please apply in person at Warwick EB Games store in the Rose City Shoppingworld.

4. Apprentice painter

An apprentice painter is wanted for work in Warwick.

Phone Keith Smith on 0429490364.

5. Chef de partie

Spicers Peak Lodge is seeking a Chef de partie for their operations near Maryvale.

To apply contact olivia.sambell@spicersretreats.com

6. Food and beverage supervisor

Spicers Peak Lodge is seeking a food and beverage supervisor for their operations near Maryvale.

To apply contact olivia.sambell@spicersretreats.com

7. Casual spa therapist

Spicers Peak Lodge is seeking a sap therapist for their operations near Maryvale.

To apply contact olivia.sambell@spicersretreats.com

8. Casual housekeeper

Spicers Peak Lodge is seeking a housekeeper for their operations near Maryvale.

To apply contact olivia.sambell@spicersretreats.com

9. Bookkeeper/office admin

Warwick Computer Services require the services of a part-time experienced bookkeeper/office ddministrator to join their team.
The right applicant must have a minimum two years previous bookkeeping experience, outstanding time management and prioritization skills with the ability to change tasks as required to support operational requirements.

The applicant will also possess excellent verbal and written communication skills, an advanced knowledge of Word, Excel and Outlook and a hands-on approach with high attention to detail.

Please contact Warwick Computer Service if interested.

10. Counter sales/food preparation

Enchanted Garden in Warwick is seeking someong to fill a counter sales and food preparation role.

Junior rates apply and the position will be for 30+ hours per week with some weekend work.

There is the possibility of full time work

Apply to Claire at 49-53 Alexandra Drive, Warwick or on 07 46612013 for enquiries.

11. Admin officer

Wickhams Freight Lines is seeking an administration officer.

Wickham Freight Lines is giving the right person an opportunity to work within an experienced and busy administration team at their Warwick Depot.  

The successful candidate will be responsible for a variety of administration tasks including:

  • Liaising with drivers to ensure accuracy of paperwork
  • Must have 3-5+ Years experience in Administration 
  • Processing paperwork in relation to loads
  • Maintaining warehouse records
  • Processing Proofs of Delivery
  • Answering Phones
  • Some data entry
  • General office duties

The successful candidate will have:

  • Experience in a similar role in the transport industry, or the ability to rapidly acquire the required skill-set.
  • Excellent written and verbal communication skills
  • Accurate data entry skills
  • Advanced computer skills.

The successful applicant will have the ability to multi-task, work under pressure and prioritise as well as exhibit exceptional attention to detail.  If you believe you have the skills and enthusiasm to be our new Administration Officer, we look forward to receiving your application.

Apply via Seek.

Warwick Daily News

Topics:  positions vacant warwick jobs

