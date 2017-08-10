Lookout graffiti removed

CLEAN: Southern Downs Regional Council Parks and Gardens department staff have removed graffiti from the Mount Marlay lookout.

GRAFFITI discovered at the Mount Marlay lookout last week has been removed.

Southern Downs Regional Council Parks and Gardens department staff removed vandalism on the rocks using a high-pressure cleaner.

Southern Downs Portfolio Councillor for Community, Towns and Villages, Cr Sheryl Windle commended staff on their efforts to combat the senseless vandalism.

"Council staff responded quickly following news of the graffiti incident, and it's great to know that they were able to remove almost all of it from the rocks,” she said.

"However, it's hugely disappointing that it happened in the first place.

"It is hoped that the offenders in this latest incident will be found and strongly discouraged from carrying out further acts of vandalism.

"Each time something like this occurs in public spaces and to facilities or equipment, council, and ultimately the community, incurs the cost to fix the damage.”

Cr Windle encouraged anyone with knowledge about a crime to phone Crime Stoppers on 1800333000. Report damage to property to Policelink by phoning 131444.