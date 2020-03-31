Looming uncertainty for Cowboys Ladies team

ONE CHANCE: The Warwick Cowboys Ladies team only had one opportunity to showcase their skills on the field during a trial match against Pittsworth Danettes.

RUGBY LEAGUE: The rugby league community has been flipped on its head and the game as it was once known drastically changed.

The inaugural women’s Toowoomba Rugby League season was expected to kick-off this season however the game has come to a halt due to the threat of coronavirus.

With just one trial game under their belt, Cowboys Ladies co-head coach Terri Gilbert is hopeful the season will get off the ground at some point this year.

“I’m a bit worried,” she said.

“Especially for our girls because we had this beautiful momentum going at training.

“And great numbers and then a win in the trial game.”

Uncertainty still remains surrounding the start of the season, with the club guided by the direction of the governing bodies, Queensland Rugby League and the TRL.

While Gilbert is unsure if the inaugural season would be postponed entirely, there is reassurance in the fact

“It’ll be interesting because we’ve already paid all of our fees,” she said.

“Which I’m assuming will mean, it will be all systems go when we are given the all clear to go back.

“And hopefully we won’t lose that momentum of the girls.”

Despite the team’s inability to train, Gilbert maintains there is still a strong desire in the group to win games when the time comes.

“We have our group chat still going and people are still commenting,” she said.

“I just hope we can see it come back bigger and brighter than ever.

“It’s things you don’t believe would ever happen that are starting to happen.

“Sport is an outlet for some people and for some people it’s their only form of seeing others.”