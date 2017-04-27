Lorna Jane is coming to Warwick

BETTER LIFE: Laura Skirrow and Chris Zerbe from Optimal Living are in Warwick this weekend at the Lorna Jane pop-up store.

THROUGH the stresses and hard work of being a mum, many Australian women forget to look after themselves and turning that around is the basis of a workshop program developed by former Warwick woman Laura Skirrow (nee Young) and her business partner Chris Zerbe.

This weekend, the pair are visiting Warwick in a collaborative effort with Lorna Jane, as the fitness retail giant brings their pop-up store to town.

Laura and Chris run Optimal Living, a business designed to promote health and wellness for women in all aspects of modern life.

Mrs Skirrow said the pair had been running the workshops in Brisbane for about 12 months.

"They've been hugely successful and we realised that this is something we should be offering to women in regional communities as well,” she said.

"We have teamed up with Lorna Jane to help us with promotion and awareness for our cause and when we mentioned we were looking to bring the workshops to Warwick, Lorna heard about it and suggested we team up.”

The Lorna Jane business juggernaut is currently in the middle of a regional tour.

"They are opening pop-shops in towns where they don't have a retail outlet, to reach out to a whole new audience,” Mrs Skirrow said.

"So it's also a chance for us to promote what we're about ahead of our first Warwick workshop on June 3.”

The Lorna Jane pop-up shop will be located at 66 Palmerin St from 9am to 4pm on Saturday and anyone interested in the Optimal Living workshops can catch Laura and Chris for a chat.

Mrs Skirrow said already 40 women had pre-registered for the June workshop.

"It's all about providing women with the tools and motivation to put themselves first,” she said.

"Too often women put themselves at the bottom of the pile, behind the kids, work and marriage.

"Then they turn around ten years later, they're unhealthy, out-of-shape and don't know where to begin to get back on track.”

When she first met Mr Zerbe, Mrs Skirrow said she was in a terrible way.

"Chris is a personal trainer and life coach and wants to help people with their lives,” she said.

"Out of his skill-set and my personal experiences came Optimal Living.

"We researched, went to conferences and took all the best bits to form our Optimal Living experience.”

Mrs Skirrow said the workshops would examine each woman's journey.

"We'll determine where you are currently,” she said.

"We'll discover where you want to be and let you know how you are going to there.

"We look at everything; time management, money management, nutrition and health, - all areas are addressed and improvements found.

"That's what we want for the women who come to our workshops, to provide the support that's missing to maintain and sustain positive healthy changes in their lives for the benefit of themselves and their families.”