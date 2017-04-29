Lorna Jane is in Warwick today

Staffing Warwick's Lorna Jane pop-up store today is Mariah Carew (centre) with Chris Zerbe and Laura Skirrow on board from Optimal Living.

IF YOU have an active lifestyle, don't miss the Lorna Jane pop-up store in Warwick today.

It's situated just down from the Town Hall at 66 Palmerin St and will be open right through until 4pm.

Managing the store is Lorna Jane Queensland business development specialist Mariah Carew who said she'd been working on bring the active-wear giant to rural areas for about a year.

"We were doing pop-up stores in Brisbane,” she said.

"But I realised we needed to be taking our products and message to those in country areas who can only access us online.

"People want that face-to-face experience and that's what this is all about.

"We want to help women in rural areas create a culture of healthy eating, healthy lifestyle and fitness.”

Miss Carew said everyone is town had been so friendly.

"The people here are so lovely,” she said.

"And it's been non-stop all morning.

"We had a target in mind of what we'd like to achieve here and we've smashed it already, it's been hugely successful.

"We'll definitely be back to Warwick, hopefully in August of September, so stay tuned for that.”

Also in the pop-up store today are Chris Zerbe and Laura Skirrow from Optimal Living.

They are here to promote their upcoming workshop on the June 3.

Optimal Living, a business designed to promote health and wellness for women in all aspects of modern life.

Mrs Skirrow said already 40 women had pre-registered for the June workshop.

"It's all about providing women with the tools and motivation to put themselves first,” she said.

"Too often women put themselves at the bottom of the pile, behind the kids, work and marriage.

"Then they turn around ten years later, they're unhealthy, out-of-shape and don't know where to begin to get back on track.”

Head down today to see them and find out more about the upcoming workshop.