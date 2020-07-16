Menu
Offbeat

Lorna Jane slammed over ‘anti-virus activewear’

by Jackie Sinnerton
16th Jul 2020 12:59 PM
Queensland-based activewear company Lorna Jane has come under fire for claiming their new range of LJ Shield tops and pants can protect wearers from viruses.

The country's top medics have hit out at the dangerous claims made in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic and it has been reported that the TGA is looking into the matter.

Lorna Jane has been marketing “exclusive technology” on its website which purportedly keeps wearers “protected against viruses and germs”.
The company claimed that when the "L J Shield" product is "sprayed onto the fabric" as a "light weight mist" it permanently adheres to the surface of the material "to act as a shield of protection".

Lorna Jane has since removed the word “virus” from the marketing online.
This morning it appears that the Lorna Jane website has removed the word virus and says the gear protects simply against bacteria.

Lorna Jane has been approached for comment.

More to follow.

Originally published as Lorna Jane slammed over 'anti-virus activewear'

