Louis Vuitton‘s $1k virus-inspired product

Louis Vuitton‘s virus-inspired face shield to sell for just under $1k

Louis Vuitton wants fashionistas to fend off the virus in style.

The fashion house is launching a plastic face shield stamped with its signature LV print for those with $961 to splurge on the luxury personal protective equipment.

The coronavirus-fighting couture made to curb the exposure to potential contaminants is constructed with hard plastic that flips up like a visor, and is adorned with a monogrammed LV elastic head strap.

The shield will also transition from dark to light depending on brightness.

Louis Vuitton is debuting a gold-studded face shield next month. Picture: Louis Vuitton

It didn't take long for face masks and PPE to become a fashion statement and status symbol when the virus became widespread in March. LV is just one of the latest designers to take PPE and make it luxury.

Italian label Fendi sells an anti-pollution face mask that's been worn by stars like Bella Hadid, while Gucci debuted a similar monogrammed print of its own. And Burberry in August said it would start selling $120 face masks in its plaid print, donating 20 per cent to coronavirus relief.

A $5,000 gold face mask, meanwhile, was made custom for a man in India.

Louis Vuitton, Gucci, Armani and a number of designers like Christian Siriano began making PPE early into the pandemic in March and April amid nationwide shortages.

And while face masks provide a safe way to curb the potential spread of COVID-19, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says regarding face shields that their "effectiveness is unknown at this time."

The LV face shields go on sale October 30 at select retail brands as part of the French fashion house's 2021 Cruise Collection.

