Lovable Iris celebrates 100 magnificent years

CENTURION: Iris Cantor with her letter of congratulations from Annastacia Palaszczuk.

A WOMAN with strong connections to the foundations of Warwick will this month mark an incredible milestone of her own.

Iris Cantor is set to celebrate her 100th birthday on August 22.

The Warwick woman is the sister of Theo Cantor, a former president of the Chamber of Commerce who was instrumental in the development of the industrial area as we know it today.

There's even a park named in Theo's honour in the Industrial Estate.

To date, Iris has received congratulatory letters from Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk and Queensland Governor His Excellency the Honourable Paul de Jersey AC.

However, the one she is anticipating the most will come from overseas.

Iris has been checking her mail regularly in the hope of seeing a special royal letter.

"It's been great to receive letters from the Premier and Governor,” she said.

"The one I'm waiting on is my letter from the Queen.

"Growing up in the era, it will make receiving it special.”

The royal connection is strong with Iris - and she has had the opportunity to witness the royals first hand.

"There was a time when a princess came through the town,” she said.

"She was on the train going elsewhere, however everyone took the opportunity to head down to the station to try and catch a glimpse of her.

"That's how much it meant to us.”

Iris recalls the time the Earl of Suffolk, Charles Henry George Howard, came to town.

"This was a time when royalty was cherished,” she said. "If you were in the presence of royalty, you would curtsy,” she said.

"I remember the earl was seen at the movie theatre with his feet on the seat in front of him.

"It was something that nobody would do at the time.”

Iris is the second youngest of five children, all who helped out with the family business in their younger days.

This was a time when bitumen roads were as futuristic as the thought of flying cars are today, and streets were raised to cater for horse and buggies.

Iris' father owned an iconic tailor shop in Palmerin St, one that survived the Great Depression and multiple robbery attempts.

"During the Depression, the shop kept operating,” she said.

"One of the robberies back in the day almost cleaned the business out.”

The simple delights of getting into an elevator or going down to the river provided fun for a young Iris.

"The lift in the GP Barnes building was something for us kids,” she said.

"It was marvellous, and we would always try and find and excuse to go inside and use it.”

Iris is looking forward to her family coming from as far away as Adelaide and Sydney to celebrate her big achievement, as well as morning tea and cake at the Akooramak aged care facility.