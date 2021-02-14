LOVE CONQUERS ALL: Rose City’s most romantic moments

Looking back at the most romantic Rose City moments of the past year this Valentine's Day. Picture: contributed

While Valentine’s Day is always a special note in every person’s calendar, Rose City residents have never needed a special occasion to celebrate their significant other or their relationship.

From milestone anniversary celebrations to unique wedding proposals, several Warwick couples triumphed over the hardships of the past year to achieve some truly romantic feats.

Whether you’re happily coupled-up or still searching for that special someone, take this opportunity to remember some of the sweetest moments from the past year.

70TH ANNIVERSARY, COVID-STYLE

When lockdown brought Ken and Marje Burley’s 70th wedding anniversary celebrations to a screeching halt in April, their family was still determined to make the day one to remember.

The happy couple couldn’t believe their eyes when they saw a convoy of their family’s cars driving into their property, waving balloons and congratulatory signs.

Now aged 91 and 87 respectively, Mr and Mrs Burley said they were extremely grateful to their family for the celebration and as committed to loving one another each day as ever.

“I guess 70 years is a long time, but it doesn’t seem long. I can still even remember the day we got married,” Mr Burley said.

“My darling wife here, I wouldn’t change her for anything.”

Picture: Storm Lahiff, Rebel and the Gypsy

WARWICK’S LIVESTREAMED WEDDING

Social distancing measures were taken in stride when Warwick couple Renee Aspery and Benjamin Coe walked down the aisle in March last year.

The lovebirds were forced to move their big day forward when the Federal Government enforced tough limits on public gatherings, including wedding parties of only five people.

The couple were still able to squeeze their dream wedding in, getting married in their backyard surrounded by loved ones – even if many were only there virtually.

“I feel we missed out on the atmosphere (other guests) would bring, but these were the cards we were dealt, and we’re content with what we’re able to do,” Renee said.

“It looked exactly how I envisioned, just minus the people!”

Doreen and Kevin McGahan celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary in the middle of lockdown. Photo Deanna Millard / Daily News

ANOTHER MILESTONE PUT ON HOLD

Emu Vale couple Kevin and Doreen McGahan’s 65th wedding anniversary may have been fairly low-key compared to previous years, but it didn’t take away any of the meaning.

Mrs McGahan said the couple spent their 40th and 50th milestones in Warwick, their 55th in Ireland, and their 60th at home surrounded by their entire family and most of their wedding party.

When coronavirus restrictions put a damper on their 2020 celebrations, the pair were just glad to be safe, healthy, and able to spend the day together.

“(The virus) is probably affecting everyone in a different way, but I can handle it and we can handle it together as a team,” Mrs McGahan said.

“The most important thing is that we’ve had a wonderful 65 years together.”

Karl and Joy soak up their engagement bliss.

LOVE BLOOMS IN UNIQUE PROPOSAL

When Warwick man Karl Stidolph decided to propose to girlfriend Joy, he knew he had to call upon family friends to make it absolutely perfect.

The 20-year-old was certain after only two months of dating Joy that he would marry her, and turned to long-time friend and Gardens Galore owner Sue Hoffman for help.

Placing hidden cameras around the garden, Karl and the Gardens Galore team were able to make the proposal and Joy’s 21st birthday one the couple would never forget.

“We’re the best of friends. It sounds cringey but from Grade 9 onwards, we were like family, loved each other dearly,” Karl said.

“I found a ring and sat my parents down and said, ‘I think I’m ready’.”

Alison and Bruce Johnson at the Warwick Australia Day citizenship ceremony.

HIGH SCHOOL SWEETHEARTS CELEBRATE CITIZENSHIP

Bruce Johnson may have taken just over 50 years to become an official Australian citizen, but he says he wouldn’t change his journey for anything.

It was only a few years after moving to Warwick from his birthplace in Georgia, USA that Mr Johnson met his future wife Alison in high school.

“We met at Warwick High when we were 15 and 16, and we’ll now be married 43 years this year,” he said.

“It sounds like an awfully long time, but it doesn’t feel that way. It just flies by.”

