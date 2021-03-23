Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Zhu Shenyong livestreams advice over several phones simultaneously to an attentive audience keen to save their relationships.
Zhu Shenyong livestreams advice over several phones simultaneously to an attentive audience keen to save their relationships.
Dating

Love on the rocks: Inside China's marriage counselling boom

23rd Mar 2021 12:43 PM

From a small office in Shanghai, marriage counsellor Zhu Shenyong livestreams advice over several phones simultaneously to an attentive audience keen to save their relationships.

On his wall hangs the mantra: "Let there be no bad marriages under heaven." But in the earthly realities of modern China, divorce rates are surging, and Zhu's services are in high demand. 

"Only a minority are considering divorce, but want advice on whether it's the right thing to do," said the indefatigable 44-year-old, who wears a flat cap during his streaming sessions. 

Now he pulls up to 500 viewers whenever he goes online, in a mission he describes as to "avoid unnecessary divorces".

The number of registered divorces in China reached a record 8.6 million in 2020 -- almost double the 2019 total and eclipsing the number of marriage registrations for the first time, according to government data. 

Family pressure to wed early, the competitive grind of urban life, skyrocketing house prices, inadequate childcare and career support for mothers: all these are fraying marriages, especially among a younger generation who prioritise personal freedom. 

With the birth rate nosediving, The Lancet recently predicted China's population could halve by 2100, falling behind India and Nigeria.

- 'It's extremely unfair' - 

The aim was to prevent impulsive divorces, but rights advocates fear it is trapping women in abusive marriages as it can be extended indefinitely if one side refuses to agree.

"It's extremely unfair to sufferers of domestic violence ... who are eager to escape from their unhappy marriages."

Many Chinese provinces have rolled out state-organised counselling for tens of thousands of couples, including newlyweds and marriages on the verge of a breakdown. 

Counsellors are also permanently stationed in all marriage registry offices in Beijing.

But for 36-year-old civil servant Wallace, mandatory mediation sessions came too late to alter the course of his divorce.

"For those who really want to divorce, (mediation) is just a formality," he said. 

Many of his friends are preoccupied with getting into marriages, and then escaping them.  

He blames Shanghai's high divorce rate partly on what is locally known as "involution" -- a form of social stagnation in China's hyper-competitive, status-driven urban centres that leaves people increasingly dissatisfied with their lives.

Pressures persist -- especially on women -- to marry young and have children. But more Chinese women are also refusing to cave in, with marriage registrations last year falling to their lowest level in nearly two decades.

"Our elders' mindset is: divorce means nobody wants you... but my generation thinks it is just a personal choice," she says.

lxc/apj/am/gle

...

Originally published as Love on the rocks: Inside China's marriage counselling boom

china marriage

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        FLOOD ALERT: Warwick warned Condamine could overflow

        FLOOD ALERT: Warwick warned Condamine could overflow

        News Rose City residents have been warned to prepare for the worst amid concerns up to 100mm+ more rainfall is on its way.

        GALLERY: Roads closed, Warwick residents on flood watch

        Premium Content GALLERY: Roads closed, Warwick residents on flood watch

        News PHOTOS: Road closed, and rivers overflowing as Warwick residents brace themselves...

        DRENCHED: Warwick to cop another whopping 100mm+ rain

        Premium Content DRENCHED: Warwick to cop another whopping 100mm+ rain

        News Rose City residents are battling flooding after receiving 130mm+ rain in 24 hours...

        BREAKING: Stanthorpe man killed in horror truck crash

        Premium Content BREAKING: Stanthorpe man killed in horror truck crash

        News The man aged in his 20s died at the scene after his sedan collided with a truck...