Loved ones lost on roads in 2020

GONE TOO SOON: These Souther Downs faces are the heartbreaking reality of road crashes in our regions

WARWICK has been gripped by tragedy this year, as road fatalities robbed families of loved ones and left empty places at the table this Christmas.

Across Queensland, our road toll has risen to 254 fatalities, 45 more than 2019 and the year hasn’t even come to an end.

Here are six fatalities that rocked and devastated the Warwick community this year:

Laurie Monaghan, 53, was killed in a tragic crash on the New England Highway.

LAURIE MONAGHAN

Mr Monaghan was on the final leg of his Tasmania trip, just an hour from his hometown of Meringandan near Clifton when he was struck by a ute in February.

The carpenter by trade had served about 20 years in the Australian Army and was visiting his Warwick parents earlier that day.

Family said the military enthusiast was an avid rider and niece Bec Gimm said he was doing what he loved.

“We will all miss you. Now you can ride your motorbike all the time up in heaven,” she wrote.

Legume man Mark Giblin with his daughters.

MARK GIBLIN

The family of a Legume father of six received an outpouring of support after his tragic passing in February.

Mr Giblin, 49, was travelling down Killarney’s Border Rd when it is believed he lost control of his motorcycle and crashed into a gully.

A GoFundMe page was later set up for the “kind and fun loving, hardworking family man who will be greatly missed by many.”

The Mauch family mourned the loss of Luke Mauch, 23.

LUKE MAUCH

A family and small-town community was left heartbroken after 23-year-old Luke Mauch tragically passed in an April collision.

Though Mr Mauch was gone too soon, the memory of a “hardworking and caring young man” lives on in his family.

“He loved his cattle, he loved his farm, and he wanted to be a farmer one day,” dad Paul said.

Mr Mauch was driving with partner Izzy on McMasters Rd when they collided with another vehicle.

Greg Newey

GREG NEWEY

The Warwick community openly grieved for the Rose City icon after a tragic Wood St crash claimed his life in September.

The former Warwick Chamber of Commerce president and avid clay target shooter was remembered by friend and Deputy Mayor Ross Bartley for his tireless community efforts.

“He contributed so much to the community. He was one of our unsung heroes.”

His wife Beth was also seriously in the crash but is now making steady progress.

A 21-year-old P-plater was charged over the crash and is in police custody awaiting his next court date.

Leo Larsen, 13, and his four-year-old Mia both died when the family car veered off Beaudesert-Boonah Rd and rolled into a dam. Picture Facebook

LEO AND MIA

The wider Southern Downs community is still trying to grapple with the monumental loss of these two young souls.

Mel Martin, her fiance Dylan Wadley, and their four children were travelling to their Pratten home, in late November when their car smashed into a guard rail on Wyaralong Dam and flipped.

The shock broke the hearts of Warwick High where Leo, 13, attended and the wider Pratten community.